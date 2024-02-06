All sections
SportsOctober 25, 2024

Blues beat Maple Leafs 5-1 in first meeting against former coach Craig Berube since his firing

St. Louis Blues triumph over Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1, spoiling coach Craig Berube's return. Jordan Binnington shines with 40 saves, while Dylan Holloway scores twice in the commanding win.

AP News, Associated Press
St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) watches the puck pass Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich (89) watches the puck pass Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) battle for the puck during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues forward Radek Faksa (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) battle for the puck during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center right top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, center right top, stands on the bench during third-period NHL hockey game action against the St. Louis Blues in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) checks Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz (18) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) checks Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz (18) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stops Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins (25) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) stops Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins (25) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) tries to get around St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) tries to get around St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) checks Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz (18) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) checks Toronto Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz (18) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TORONTO (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 40 saves, Dylan Holloway scored twice and St. Louis beat Toronto 5-1 on Thursday night, spoiling Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube's first game against the Blues since they fired him in December.

Berube led St. Louis to the franchise’s only Stanley Cup in 2019.

Philip Broberg, Alexandre Texier and Jake Neighbours also scored to help St. Louis improve to 5-3-0. Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich each had two assists.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for Toronto, and Joseph Woll stopped 22 in his first start of the season after coming off injured reserve from a groin problem earlier in the day. The Maple Leafs fell to 4-4-0.

The Blues opened the scoring on their third shot when Broberg fired a puck through traffic. Holloway doubled the advantage on a power play.

Ekman-Larsson got the Maple Leafs on the board in the second with his first goal for Toronto, but Texier made it 3-1 before the period was out.

Takeaways

Blues: St. Louis played its first game without center Robert Thomas after he broke an ankle Tuesday night in a loss to Winnipeg. He's expected to miss at least six weeks.

Maple Leafs: Toronto got a number of big stops from Woll. Anthony Stolarz was outstanding in his absence, going 3-2-0 with a .938 save percentage and 1.83 GAA.

Key moment

Toronto’s power play had an opportunity to get the team within one while down 3-1 in the second, but again failed to score to drop to 0 for 3 on the night — and 3 for 26 on the season. The Maple Leafs had another fruitless man advantage in the third.

Key stat

Broberg, who was plucked by the Blues from Edmonton in August along with forward Dylan Holloway when the pair signed offer sheets the same day, has seven points in eight games.

Up next

Toronto opens a two-game trip Saturday night at Boston. St. Louis is at Montreal on Saturday night in the second of game of its trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

