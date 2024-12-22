BJ Ward's resurgence leads SEMO to victory over SIUE

The holidays have yet to begin but BJ Ward has already gifted himself and his Southeast Missouri State teammates with a big bounce-back game.

After going five games with only single-digit scoring, and a dry spell from the three-point line, Ward scored 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-9 from the arc.

"You always have them games throughout the year where you're not shooting the best," Ward said. "Just having confidence in yourself, knowing the next shot is gonna go in, or that you're gonna shoot the next shot, is always important."

The trio of Ward, Branden Terry, and Teddy Washington Jr. combined to score 52 points to lead the Redhawks past the SIUE Cougars 62-56 on Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Show Me Center.

Ward started the season as SEMO's top scorer, averaging 15. 3 points per game through the first six games of the season. However, in the five games prior to Saturday, Ward averaged 4.2 points including a game where he missed all nine field goal attempts on Nov. 30 against Kansas City.

"He was not, to his standard, playing well," SEMO head coach Brad Korn said. "He started out so well at the beginning of the year and then hit that little bit of low. But the one thing about BJ is he's taken on that biggest defensive assignment of every game so far, and he's met that challenge tonight."

Ward was matched up against SIUE's Ray'Sean Taylor, who led the Cougars with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Limiting him in the second half was critical in the Redhaws turning a competitive contest into a blowout.