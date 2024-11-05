BJ Ward drops 19 as SEMO falls to Bradley 88-60 in opening night rout

PEORIA, Ill. — BJ Ward had a career-high 14 points in the first half of his sophomore campaign Monday night, finishing with a trio of 3-pointers that showed the six-foot guard can be a beast from long range.

The breakout performance was still not enough, though, as the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks fell to Bradley 88-60 in the season opener at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois.

“We knew this was going to be a hard game coming in,” fifth-year head coach Brad Korn said. “They’re picked to win their league for a reason and had the Player of the Year and all that. But, I just thought we were a little bit too careless with the basketball. Outside the lack of execution because of the turnovers, everything's got to get a little bit better. But, let's see what we can ultimately be. I like our guys and we’ll be back at it on Wednesday.”

The Redhawks, who shot 42.1% overall, missed 17 of 23 3-point shots and trailed from start to finish.

Then there was Ward.

The St. Louis product who shattered his career high in points (13) 16 minutes into the game did his part offensively, finishing with 19 points, three steals while shooting 60% from beyond the arc. However, sophomore transfer Damarion Walkup, with 11 points, was his only teammate in double figures.

“BJ is so under control,” Korn said. “He puts guys in position where they're supposed to be and he’s a strong kid. I'm really happy he was able to bounce back and have the game he had today. Really kept us in the first half, but I just thought he played with great pace. Your guards have to play with pace, and he plays with poise and pace. I’m happy he was able to make some shots because he put a lot of work into that in the offseason.”

Bradley went on a 15-2 run four minutes into the first half to break open the game, shooting 6 of 7 from the floor and draining four 3-pointers to force an early SEMO timeout.

The break proved to benefit the Redhawks, as they stormed on an 8-2 run behind a pair of 3-point shots from Ward to cut the deficit to 17-10.

The momentum was short-lived, however, as miscues and a physical Bradley defense stifled SEMO in the final 10 minutes of the frame. The Redhawks shot a mere 46% from the field and had a combined 15 points by players not named Ward in the half to give Bradley a comfortable 46-29 lead at intermission.