CAPE GIRARDEAU — Chattanooga could not stop Rob Martin and Teddy Washington Jr. on Sunday afternoon.

The only thing that the two guards and the rest of the Redhawks needed was more time.

An entertaining back-and-forth affair saw Southeast Missouri State on the receiving end of defeat as head coach Brad Korn’s squad dropped a tight 87-82 loss to Chattanooga on Sunday, Nov. 17 at the Show Me Center.

“A great college basketball game,” Korn said. “I just thought we missed some opportunities in the middle of the second half to where we could have shortened that lead a little bit. Then it got up to 10, but our kids fought back to have a shot at the end to kind of tie it. So, pleased with that, but gotta have a little bit more consistency, a little bit more discipline across the board to beat a team like that. All in all, I’m pleased with our effort. Did everything except win the game.”

Following a rather quiet start to the new season, Martin went ballistic on Sunday after tying a career-high in points (29) on 12-of-24 shooting. Washington Jr., who was coming off his first-career double-double on Wednesday, followed it up with yet another after tallying a career-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.

“I was really just trying to take what the defense gave me” said Washington Jr., who transferred in from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the offseason. “Coach did a good job of spacing the floor and giving us opportunity. I don’t know how much Rob had, but he had quite a few (points). Today I just kept it rolling.”

Star point guard BJ Ward showed no sign of slowing down either after the sophomore posted his fourth straight double-digit scoring game behind 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Chattanooga (2-3) led for the first 18 minutes of the game until SEMO (1-3) forged a late rally behind an 11-5 run to close out the first half. Martin, who had 14 points in the opening frame, netted a pair of jumpers near the top of the key for a Redhawks team that shot 59% from the field in the first half.

The Redhawks fell behind quickly in the early stages of the second half as the Mocs took advantage of SEMO’s 1-of-13 shooting from the field and went on a 13-2 run to jump in front 64-56.

With 1:18 remaining and SEMO trailing 80-75, Martin gave his team some life when he drained a 3-pointer with one second to go on the shot clock, pulling the Redhawks to within three.

The junior was not finished.

Down 83-79, the hot-shooting Martin unleashed his inner superman when he swished a 3-pointer from the center of the arc to cut the deficit to one and send the Show Me Center into a frenzy.

“I just let the game come to me,” Martin said. “It's all a process of just trusting in the process and just believing in my work.”

SEMO’s magic ran out, however, as Martin rimmed a desperation 3-point try with three seconds left to hand the ball back to the Mocs, icing the game.