The No. 4 Notre Dame Bulldogs defeated the No. 3 Charleston Blue Jays 39-26 to claim fifth-place in the Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament.

The first quarter started in favor of Charleston who scored two quick buckets to go up 4-0 and force Notre Dame into an early timeout.

The Bulldogs talked things over and settled down, but both teams played defense well, forcing many turnovers and bad shot attempts. Charleston led 9-4 after 1.

The second was a continuation of the defensive battle but two three-pointers from Notre Dame’s Kolton Johnson shrank the lead to 15-12 Blue Jays at the half.

Bulldogs head coach Jeremy Brinkmeyer said while the game was ugly they will always be happy to go out with a win.

“Too gritty to be pretty was the definition of that game, for sure. We weren’t very efficient offensively, but we bought in that for us to be a good team we have to guard a lot better than we have been lately,” Brinkmeyer said. “No matter what, we just have to play hard on the defensive end. If you could do that every night in high school basketball, play good defense and rebound, you're going to have an opportunity. We found a way to win today.”

The second half was all Bulldogs as they held Charleston to just one point in the third quarter and 11 points in the half.

Notre Dame not only stepped up defensively but Charleston also could not buy a bucket. One may have thought the Show Me Center hoops and kids on them.

Brinkmeyer said his team staying locked into the game plan ensured the defensive intensity, leading to the win.

“Rebounding well and keeping them out of the lane, and knowing where their shooters are at and knowing what guys like to drive,” Brinkmeyer said. “We’ve played them six times in the last year, so we know them very well. Our guys know which of their guys like to do what. I think our guys did a good job of finishing.”