Paxton DeLaurent will likely go down as the most successful Southeast Missouri State University quarterback in school history.
The senior signal-caller has received numerous awards for his play on the field. He helped lead the Redhawks to a 5-1 start this season and is close to breaking SEMO’s career passing yards and touchdown records. Off the field, however, DeLaurent is driven by his Christian faith.
“The coolest thing about tonight is going to be fellowship in our community centered around Jesus Christ,” DeLaurent said. “We don't get to do many nights like this, and to see everyone in here right now, from Cape to Jackson to Scott City, and I'm sure even more surrounding areas. It's so cool to see our community come together around Jesus Christ.”
DeLaurent told the audience that his family, particularly his mother — who surprised him by being in attendance at the event — was a major influence on his beliefs.
“I got to see her pray every single morning. I got to see her tell me how to pray at night,” DeLaurent said. “To just see her overcome adversities and do things like that, that's what made me want to make a relationship with the Lord.”
DeLaurent provided the opening testimony at the Fields of Faith event Wednesday night, Oct. 9, hosted by the Southeast Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter, at Houck Stadium.
Local athletes from around the region came together to listen to testimonies, worship through song, reflect on their spiritual relationship and come together in prayer.
The SEMO quarterback said he decided to get baptized at church camp when he was 14 years old.
“I got baptized in a dirty lake. Man, it was a dirty lake,” DeLaurent said. “I remember there were leeches and stuff like that. But luckily, the only thing that latched on to me that day was the Holy Spirit. And that's my first point. I want to challenge everyone here to accept Christ. That's where the journey begins with God.”
DeLaurent touched on some of the hardships he has faced as the Redhawks’ quarterback, including suffering an injury in 2023 that limited him to seven games and a left shoulder injury this season that will require surgery.
“I found out the information on Thursday (Sept. 26) from the doctors and I was going to have to get surgery. It was just a matter of when,” DeLaurent said. “Do I decide to get surgery right now, redshirt and maybe have to transfer to a new college, or was I going to persevere through the season and get surgery after?”
DeLaurent spoke with his family, coaches, NFL scouts and agents, but said the decision would come down to “me and the Lord.” Ultimately, DeLaurent decided to postpone his surgery until after the season.
In addition to DeLaurent, Saxony Lutheran High School senior athlete Bekkah Yunck, Cape Central High School senior athlete Nate Roth and SEMO football chaplain Nick Grassi also addressed the audience.
As the event closed, attendees were invited to gather onto the field for a final prayer.
Fields of Faith is a ministry program certified by FCA where athletes “gather at sport environments in their communities to challenge their peers to read the Bible daily and grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ and his church.”
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.