Paxton DeLaurent will likely go down as the most successful Southeast Missouri State University quarterback in school history.

The senior signal-caller has received numerous awards for his play on the field. He helped lead the Redhawks to a 5-1 start this season and is close to breaking SEMO’s career passing yards and touchdown records. Off the field, however, DeLaurent is driven by his Christian faith.

“The coolest thing about tonight is going to be fellowship in our community centered around Jesus Christ,” DeLaurent said. “We don't get to do many nights like this, and to see everyone in here right now, from Cape to Jackson to Scott City, and I'm sure even more surrounding areas. It's so cool to see our community come together around Jesus Christ.”

DeLaurent told the audience that his family, particularly his mother — who surprised him by being in attendance at the event — was a major influence on his beliefs.

“I got to see her pray every single morning. I got to see her tell me how to pray at night,” DeLaurent said. “To just see her overcome adversities and do things like that, that's what made me want to make a relationship with the Lord.”

DeLaurent provided the opening testimony at the Fields of Faith event Wednesday night, Oct. 9, hosted by the Southeast Missouri Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) chapter, at Houck Stadium.

Local athletes from around the region came together to listen to testimonies, worship through song, reflect on their spiritual relationship and come together in prayer.