DELTA — Jade Berry was not ready to lose to Chaffee for the second time this season, especially in her final year playing high school girls basketball.

Freshman Raelin Nanney helped put any doubts to rest.

Berry scored a game-high 21 points, Nanney added 19, and Delta dominated the Lady Devils 73-48 in the regular-season trilogy Monday night at Delta High School.

After falling to Chaffee in the Red Devil Invitational finals in December, Delta (18-3) retained bragging rights after last defeating its rival 62-50 in the Scott-Miss Conference finals Jan. 30.

And on Monday, the Ladycats did not just want to win — they wanted to make a statement.

“I just kept thinking back to the first time that we played them,” Berry said. “We did not play a good game. We did not play how we know that we can play. And then tonight, we came out with the mindset of, ‘Let's just show them that we beat them once, we can beat them again and we can do this.’ We had a ton of energy. Everybody contributed to scoring and rebounding and playing defense, and we won this game as a team.”

The dynamic Berry bulled her way through Chaffee for a game-high in points and Nanney drained five shots from beyond the arc to fuel the fire. Juniors Lilli Boitnott and Grace Ancell each added 11 and eight points, respectively, for a surging Delta team that has now won 13 of its last 14.

“We’re only 4 miles apart,” veteran head coach David Heeb said of the Delta-Chaffee rivalry. “A lot of these girls are friends with each other. This is not an ugly rivalry. We really like Chaffee. I hope they like us. We get along real well and, so, for our seniors, this is their last time they’re going to get to play these girls. Some games you worry about what the other team's going to do. You scout them and say, ‘Let's take this away from them.’ And then other nights, you just say, ‘Hey, let's just go do what we do.’ And tonight, that's what it took — just go do what you do. And we were good at what we did tonight.”