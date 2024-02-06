All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsFebruary 11, 2025

Berry and Nanney catch fire, Delta GBB blows past Chaffee 73-48 in regular-season rubber match

Delta's Jade Berry and Raelin Nanney combined for 40 points to anchor a dominant 73-48 win over Chaffee in the regular-season trilogy. Berry scored 21 points, while Nanney added 19.

Kaiden Karper
Delta senior Jade Berry dribbles down the court during the fourth quarter against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, at Delta High School. Berry dropped a game-high 21 points.
Delta senior Jade Berry dribbles down the court during the fourth quarter against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10, at Delta High School. Berry dropped a game-high 21 points.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta head coach David Heeb high-fives junior Trena Crowden on the sideline against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta head coach David Heeb high-fives junior Trena Crowden on the sideline against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Chaffee sophomore Kiersten Arnold shoots a free throw against Delta on Monday, Feb. 10. Arnold finished with 13 points.
Chaffee sophomore Kiersten Arnold shoots a free throw against Delta on Monday, Feb. 10. Arnold finished with 13 points.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta senior Jade Berry drives toward the basket for a layup against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta senior Jade Berry drives toward the basket for a layup against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Grace Ancell drives toward the basket for a layup against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta junior Grace Ancell drives toward the basket for a layup against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta freshman Raelin Nanney with possession of the ball at half court against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta freshman Raelin Nanney with possession of the ball at half court against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Lilli Boitnott drives through a lane against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta junior Lilli Boitnott drives through a lane against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta junior Lilli Boitnott eyes up the ball at the rim against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta junior Lilli Boitnott eyes up the ball at the rim against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Delta girls' basketball team heads to sideline during a timeout break against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
The Delta girls' basketball team heads to sideline during a timeout break against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
Delta freshman Raelin Nanney dribbles the ball late in the fourth quarter against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.
Delta freshman Raelin Nanney dribbles the ball late in the fourth quarter against Chaffee on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com
The Chaffee girls' basketball team walks to the sideline after the game against Delta on Monday, Feb. 10.
The Chaffee girls' basketball team walks to the sideline after the game against Delta on Monday, Feb. 10.Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

DELTA — Jade Berry was not ready to lose to Chaffee for the second time this season, especially in her final year playing high school girls basketball.

Freshman Raelin Nanney helped put any doubts to rest.

Berry scored a game-high 21 points, Nanney added 19, and Delta dominated the Lady Devils 73-48 in the regular-season trilogy Monday night at Delta High School.

After falling to Chaffee in the Red Devil Invitational finals in December, Delta (18-3) retained bragging rights after last defeating its rival 62-50 in the Scott-Miss Conference finals Jan. 30.

And on Monday, the Ladycats did not just want to win — they wanted to make a statement.

“I just kept thinking back to the first time that we played them,” Berry said. “We did not play a good game. We did not play how we know that we can play. And then tonight, we came out with the mindset of, ‘Let's just show them that we beat them once, we can beat them again and we can do this.’ We had a ton of energy. Everybody contributed to scoring and rebounding and playing defense, and we won this game as a team.”

The dynamic Berry bulled her way through Chaffee for a game-high in points and Nanney drained five shots from beyond the arc to fuel the fire. Juniors Lilli Boitnott and Grace Ancell each added 11 and eight points, respectively, for a surging Delta team that has now won 13 of its last 14.

“We’re only 4 miles apart,” veteran head coach David Heeb said of the Delta-Chaffee rivalry. “A lot of these girls are friends with each other. This is not an ugly rivalry. We really like Chaffee. I hope they like us. We get along real well and, so, for our seniors, this is their last time they’re going to get to play these girls. Some games you worry about what the other team's going to do. You scout them and say, ‘Let's take this away from them.’ And then other nights, you just say, ‘Hey, let's just go do what we do.’ And tonight, that's what it took — just go do what you do. And we were good at what we did tonight.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Despite solid performances from Bailey Robertson, Carlyanne Cossou and Kiersten Arnold, who each dropped double figures, Chaffee (14-5) fell into a big early hole and was under a barrage of turnovers all game long against the swarming Ladycats.

After leading 13-9 through the first eight minutes, Delta used a massive 27-point second quarter to take over the driver’s seat. Nanney hit a pair of 3s for 11 first-half points as the Lady Devils repeatedly left her open on the perimeter. The promising freshman, as well as Berry and junior Trena Crowden, started hitting shots during a big run that handed Delta a commanding 40-23 halftime advantage.

The Lady Devils began to stay in it with a Cossou 3-pointer before Delta continued to crush their hopes with an avalanche of 3-pointers and stifling defensive play to go up by 22 heading into the fourth.

“We've got a lot better through the course of the season, which is a credit to the kids and how hard they work every day,” Heeb said. “We had a day last week where I kicked them all out of the gym. I just didn't think they were practicing hard, but I just thought we needed a wake-up call. And they've responded back with the kind of effort that our program is built on: just relentless pressure, relentless running the floor. We're going to try to wear you down. And I thought in the second quarter tonight, especially, we really did that.”

The Ladycats knocked down 13 3-pointers — 10 of which belonged to Berry and Nanney — and were just as effective with their inside power game to overwhelm Chaffee.

“Every day in practice we come out with the energy like it's a game because you're going to play in games exactly how you practice,” Berry said. “If you don't take practice seriously, you're not going to win games. And we want to win state.

“Right now, we're just focusing on what's in front of us and how we're going to beat the teams in front of us. But, as long as we play like we know we can, we can beat anybody.”

Based on what went down Monday night, it’s awfully hard to bet against that.

Delta returns to its home court at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, for a big-time showdown against Portageville (20-3). Chaffee will look to bounce back at home against Malden (13-6) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Story Tags
Sports Gallery
Advertisement
Related
SportsFeb. 11
Jackson girls rally past Principia with second-half surge
SportsFeb. 10
Eagles deny the Chiefs a Super Bowl three-peat with dominant...
SportsFeb. 10
Denied: Chiefs falter in quest for three-peat, fall to Eagle...
SportsFeb. 10
Notre Dame riding its defense, effort to recent success

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Chiefs aim to make history in city where they won their first Super Bowl. Eagles stand in the way
SportsFeb. 9
Chiefs aim to make history in city where they won their first Super Bowl. Eagles stand in the way
Redhawks MBB prevails in feisty road game, stuns USI late
SportsFeb. 9
Redhawks MBB prevails in feisty road game, stuns USI late
Blues win Winter Classic rematch over Blackhawks in 10-round shootout 
SportsFeb. 9
Blues win Winter Classic rematch over Blackhawks in 10-round shootout 
Despite recent Ls, Woodland hoops moving forward
SportsFeb. 9
Despite recent Ls, Woodland hoops moving forward
Losing streak reaches 11 as McCully’s 30 not enough for Redhawks against USI
SportsFeb. 9
Losing streak reaches 11 as McCully’s 30 not enough for Redhawks against USI
Cape Central can’t keep up with Principia’s hot shooting, falls 75–42 in 6th Man Shootout
SportsFeb. 9
Cape Central can’t keep up with Principia’s hot shooting, falls 75–42 in 6th Man Shootout
Confluence Prep Academy sneaks past Woodland 66-64 in 6th Man Shootout
SportsFeb. 9
Confluence Prep Academy sneaks past Woodland 66-64 in 6th Man Shootout
The tush push has been unstoppable for the Eagles. The Chiefs think they have an answer
SportsFeb. 8
The tush push has been unstoppable for the Eagles. The Chiefs think they have an answer
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy