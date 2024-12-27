Bell City edges Meadow Heights in Christmas tournament opener

Bell City used a 23-point third quarter to take advantage of a close contest with Meadow Heights and then managed to hold on late for a 52-48 victory over the Panthers on Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Show Me Center.

Meadow Heights led 11-10 after the first quarter and the game was tied at 20. The Cubs then built a 47-32 advantage early in the fourth quarter and were outscored by the Panthers 16-5 the rest of the way. The nine points scored by Bell City in the fourth were tied for the lowest point total of any quarter of the game, as Meadow Heights also had nine points in the second quarter.

Luke Bixler, in his third year as Bell City head coach, earned the Cubs’ first opening-round victory in the Christmas tourney since 2016.

“It’s really big,” Bixler said. “We’re trying to progress, trying to get better each day, so to be able to see us get in the winner’s bracket for the first time since I’ve been here it’s really cool. It’s good for our guys, it’s good for our program, and it means we’re trending in the right direction and ultimately to where we want to go and that’s playing against bigger schools and good competition.”

With the game knotted up at 20 through two quarters, Bixler wanted his players to be more aggressive, especially on offense.

“The message at halftime was to just be more aggressive,” he said. “I thought we were passive and just settled for a lot of 3s in the first half. We were getting open looks but they just weren’t really falling. I told our guys to be more aggressive, try to attack the zone, get some open looks inside and just get the ball moving. There was too much standing around in the first half. We did a better job of getting the ball inside in the second half.”

Even with a rather large edge late in the contest, Bixler was hoping to see his guys play more aggressively.