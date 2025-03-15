In one of the most exciting MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown matchups so far, a four-quarter effort saw Lone Jack squeak past Portageville girls basketball 48-39 to claim the 2025 Class 3 third-place title after a hot-shot fourth quarter.

Tied at 19-all at the break, Lone Jack won the third quarter by 6 points, kicked off by a Miley Ward 3-pointer and commencing a 14-8 frame that helped the Mules seal off a tightly-knit victory.

For Portageville, punching its ticket to the final four for the first time in program history but coming up short in the final stages, it’s a little bittersweet but still a monumental moment for the club, taking home the fourth-place trophy.

“I'm just so proud of the girls and how they have competed all season long,” Portageville coach Kellye Fowler said. “They gave it everything in that last game, we just came up a little bit short.

“I'm super proud of the way they played today and all season. It's been a great experience for all of us.”

Delaney Richards of Lone Jack commanded the Mules with a double-double performance, chalking up 22 points and 11 rebounds while Ryley Shull backed her up with another 14 points and 15 rebounds – a double of double-doubles.

Leading the way for Portageville, Glo Farmer put up 14 points on 11 shots, recording 8 boards and 2 steals on the day. She finished as the only Bulldog in double figures, fouling out in the final seconds to wrap up her junior season.

Joining her were Taryn Irby’s 6 points, Satori Saxton’s 5 to pair with a team-high 3 steals, and another 5 from Maggie Priggel off the bench. The Bulldogs shot just 7 percent from 3-point range in the loss.

The lone senior, Ja’Niya Smith, had an emotional moment at the conclusion of the contest as she walked off the floor in the final minute following her fifth foul, embracing Fowler at the head of the bench signaling the conclusion of her career at Portageville.