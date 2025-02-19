Baseball preview: SEMO, NIU set for 3-game series in Oxford, Alabama

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team shook off the rust after opening its new season this past weekend with a 1-2 record at the University of Memphis.

The Redhawks get an opportunity to right the ship this Friday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 23, with a three-game series against the Northern Illinois Huskies. In what was slated to be a three-game home stretch for coach Andy Sawyers and SEMO (1-2), the matchup is now being shifted to Oxford, Alabama, because of inclement winter weather.

The Redhawks had some standout performers last weekend, particularly on the mound. Each of SEMO’s three returning starters — Brian Strange, Sammy Heyman and Haden Dow — were dynamic behind a combined three runs allowed and 12 total strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings against Memphis. Heyman highlighted the bunch after squeezing out six frames behind a career-high eight-strikeout performance and only two walks in Friday’s second game en route to being named the Ohio Vallery Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week.

Perhaps a good sign from what was a perceived “weakness” of the team entering this season was the bullpen holding its ground. As a collective unit, SEMO’s relievers threw a combined 11 strikeouts and allowed just four runs on six hits through nine innings. Jackson Kranawetter looked sharp in his junior debut as the southpaw issued just one run and fanned five Tigers in three innings in the opener.

“I think the biggest challenge looking at us is going to be how we rebuild the bullpen,” Sawyers said during a preseason OVC interview Feb. 6. “We graduated a significant portion of guys who graduated that had really big roles.”

However, aside from SEMO’s 7-2 win in the second game Friday, the Redhawks were rather underwhelming at the plate in the opening series. Left fielder Ty Stauss had a .333 batting average and four hits behind an electrifying grand slam against Memphis in the lone victory. First baseman Bryce Cannon also impressed, as did “OVC Preseason Player of the Year” Brooks Kettering, who picked up where he left off a year ago with three hits and four walks in the series.

Take those three players out of the mix and SEMO only went 12-for-66 (.181) in the series.

“I think we’ve got to stay selfless and care about each other,” Sawyers said in the preseason interview. “I think one thing that is a strength for us is position player depth. I mentioned we have seven returning starters, and we have some really talented new bats. There’s going to be a lot of sharing of opportunities and sharing of roles. We’re going to have some guys who played every day last year that may not be everyday players this year.”