Baseball preview: SEMO, NIU set for 3-game series in Oxford, Alabama

The Southeast Missouri State baseball team shook off the rust after opening its new season this past weekend with a 1-2 record at the University of Memphis.
The Redhawks get an opportunity to right the ship this Friday, Feb. 21, through Sunday, Feb. 23, with a three-game series against the Northern Illinois Huskies. In what was slated to be a three-game home stretch for coach Andy Sawyers and SEMO (1-2), the matchup is now being shifted to Oxford, Alabama, because of inclement winter weather.
The Redhawks had some standout performers last weekend, particularly on the mound. Each of SEMO’s three returning starters — Brian Strange, Sammy Heyman and Haden Dow — were dynamic behind a combined three runs allowed and 12 total strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings against Memphis. Heyman highlighted the bunch after squeezing out six frames behind a career-high eight-strikeout performance and only two walks in Friday’s second game en route to being named the Ohio Vallery Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week.
Perhaps a good sign from what was a perceived “weakness” of the team entering this season was the bullpen holding its ground. As a collective unit, SEMO’s relievers threw a combined 11 strikeouts and allowed just four runs on six hits through nine innings. Jackson Kranawetter looked sharp in his junior debut as the southpaw issued just one run and fanned five Tigers in three innings in the opener.
“I think the biggest challenge looking at us is going to be how we rebuild the bullpen,” Sawyers said during a preseason OVC interview Feb. 6. “We graduated a significant portion of guys who graduated that had really big roles.”
However, aside from SEMO’s 7-2 win in the second game Friday, the Redhawks were rather underwhelming at the plate in the opening series. Left fielder Ty Stauss had a .333 batting average and four hits behind an electrifying grand slam against Memphis in the lone victory. First baseman Bryce Cannon also impressed, as did “OVC Preseason Player of the Year” Brooks Kettering, who picked up where he left off a year ago with three hits and four walks in the series.
Take those three players out of the mix and SEMO only went 12-for-66 (.181) in the series.
“I think we’ve got to stay selfless and care about each other,” Sawyers said in the preseason interview. “I think one thing that is a strength for us is position player depth. I mentioned we have seven returning starters, and we have some really talented new bats. There’s going to be a lot of sharing of opportunities and sharing of roles. We’re going to have some guys who played every day last year that may not be everyday players this year.”
NIU (1-2) opened its season against Nicholls State last weekend. The Huskies dropped their first two games before winning 21-2 (eight innings) in the series finale Sunday.
SEMO will take on a familiar face in former outfielder Gavin Baldwin, who transferred to NIU this past offseason after playing 20 games as a Redhawk in 2024. Against Nicholls, the senior went 3-for-6 with one home run and five RBIs.
SEMO opens its three-game series against Northern Illinois at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Choccolocco Park.
Player to watch: Bryce Cannon
The only Redhawk who finished opening weekend batting over .400 is Cannon. Primarily hitting in the six hole, the first baseman logged four hits, including a double, and a pair of walks through nine plate appearances to help power SEMO’s offense. After batting .270 and driving in a team-high 53 runs as a junior in 2024, the California native continues to establish himself as an important piece to SEMO’s seasoned top-heavy lineup. If the Redhawks are going to be very active on the base paths this weekend, Cannon will be involved.
Keys to victory
It’s far too early to speculate, but more well-rounded performances are needed for this SEMO ballclub moving forward. While it is easier said than done to have both hitting and pitching click on all cylinders in each game at this level, the Redhawks’ bats need to get hotter and capitalize more with runners in scoring position.
The pitching staff was tremendous in the Memphis series, logging 25 strikeouts and a 2.52 ERA as a group, while yielding just nine walks. Unfortunately, outside of the 7-2 win, the bats were held in check behind only one total run. If SEMO can get going Friday through Sunday, then the Redhawks should pick up their first series win of the young 2025 campaign.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.