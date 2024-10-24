Barrett Wheeler's breakout season drives Perryville's football success

The trajectory of junior running back Barrett Wheeler and the Perryville offense overall has been one of the same.

Last year, he rushed for only 500 yards and seven touchdowns during a year the Pirates averaged 23.1 points per game and went 4-6. Those numbers were in no way worthy of being included in All-Conference or All-District lists.

And he took that personally.

"Whenever I found out I was an All-Conference or All-District last year, I was upset, and I decided from there it was on me to put myself in the best position possible," Wheeler said. "so that wouldn't even be a question in the future."

Wheeler entered the regular season finale at Cuba needing 22 more rushing yards and three touchdowns to reach the 1,000-yard, and 20-touchdown mark on the season. In correlation, the Pirates are 7-1 while averaging 38.5 points per game.

Some of the Perryville football records have been lost in time and thus marked 2016 as the beginning of the modern era as a program. Since 2016, Wheeler has established himself as the leader in rushing yards and touchdowns.

“I think there's probably three parts of that,” Perryville head coach Brent Roth said. “I think No. 1 would be the offensive line has been playing a lot better. It doesn't matter how good a running back you are, not to take anything away from Barrett. If you don't have people up front blocking for you, it's going to be a tough time.

“No. 2 has been Barrett's attitude,” Roth added. “He's been a great teammate. He's been great to coach, a smart kid and we've been working well together. And then I think the third thing is also he's kind of changed the way he runs. He's not bouncing things outside. He's being patient, sticking his nose up in there, getting the yards that the O-line gets him, and then he keeps his feet churning for extra yards as well. So a combination of those things, and he's had a great year, and we're gonna keep him going.”

Trust has been the key to the success of both Wheeler and the Pirates overall.