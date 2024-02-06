Barrett Wheeler scores four touchdowns as Pirates ground Eagles

Harsh winds and heavy rain plagued Perryville throughout the day.

While it was nothing the Pirates couldn’t handle, it was not suitable conditions for the Eagles.

Perryville junior running back Barrett Wheeler played through both the rain and through pain to score four touchdowns to lead the Pirates to a 32-0 win over the Grandview Eagles on Friday, Sept. 26, in Perryville, Mo.

Wheeler now has 10 rushing touchdowns halfway through the 2024 season. He scored seven times all of last year.

Wheeler said last year’s squad wasn’t built for games like this one, but they are now.

“I think the big thing we lacked with us being so young was physicality. So the main thing this off-season was just being the most physical team that we could be, and out-physical every team we played on our schedule, and that's what we did,” Wheeler said. “We were stronger, we were tougher, and we were more physical.”

In windy conditions not suitable for the passing game, the Pirates repeatedly handed the ball off to Wheeler and rode him to the end zone during a dominating 26-point second-quarter onslaught.

“It's nice that my coach trusts me as much as he does,” Wheeler said. “We started off a little bit shaky last year and freshman year, and we've grown a lot of trust in each other.”