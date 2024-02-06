Balanced offense leads Redhawks MBB past UT Martin 90-79

The motto “there’s no I in team” could not have applied more to the Southeast Missouri State men’s basketball team Thursday night.

That foiled UT Martin’s defensive game plan against the well-balanced, hot-shooting Redhawks.

Five SEMO players dropped double digits, including Braxton Stacker’s team-high 19, and the Redhawks used a complete performance to beat UT Martin 90-79 at the Show Me Center.

SEMO avenged a 66-63 road loss to the Skyhawks on Jan. 4.

“We kind of knew their game plan and they do a lot of switching,” Stacker said. “They hold down a lot, so we just kept moving the ball, kept good spacing, and had a lot of cutting off the ball. We made open shots today. On the defensive end, we were kind of worn out there at the end, but we started off well, got some stops, and stopped them in transition. That definitely helped.”

Outside of Stacker, junior Rob Martin dropped 18 points, sophomore BJ Ward tallied 15, and seniors Teddy Washington Jr. and TJ Biel each had 11 apiece to power a high-octane Redhawk offense that seemingly executed at their efficient best.

SEMO, who improved to 8-3 at home this season, made 17 of 22 free throws and shot a spectacular 63% from the field. They were also more physical against the Skyhawks, outscoring them 34-26 in the paint.

“We didn't just have a crazy night shooting from the outside,” head coach Brad Korn. “We dominated in the paint from the standpoint of our guards making the right plays. The poise and the passing that we showed today was tremendous, and then we got downhill and dropped it off. TJ Biel and Brendan Terry got two buckets early in the start the second half. So, I think all of them just played with great poise.

“When you can shoot 60%, score 90 points and you only made seven 3s, you were doing a lot of things correctly, and we were doing a nice job of moving the basketball.”

Biel had a loud first half, slamming down a monster dunk to make it 27-17 before posting a highlight-reel-type defensive block with 7:53 remaining.

After leading 46-33 at the break, UT Martin pulled to within nine with 3:49 remaining before Washington Jr.’s pull-up jumper pushed the lead to 83-72. Biel then closed the victory with an alley-oop dunk with 53 seconds to go. UT Martin only shot 40% from the field.