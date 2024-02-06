KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kareem Hunt never expected to walk through the doors of the Kansas City Chiefs practice facility again.

So when their erstwhile star running back did last week, what struck Hunt first was even more unexpected.

“Honestly, my first thought was the building smelled the same,” he said Wednesday. “Brought back so many memories.”

Mostly good. Some bad, including the way things ended six years ago.

Hunt had become one of the NFL's premier players by his second season in the league, and was helping a team led for the first time by Patrick Mahomes in pursuit of the playoffs. But in late November, video surfaced that showed Hunt kicking a woman in the hall of a Cleveland hotel, and while no charges were filed when she stopped cooperating with authorities, the Chiefs swiftly and decisively released him, putting Hunt's future as a professional football player in peril.

“I was very young at the time — 23 — and had a lot of success going for me, and felt like I needed time to figure myself out,” said Hunt, who was signed by Kansas City last week when Isiah Pacheco was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

“I felt like it was good for me to do that,” he added. “I guess it worked out.”

Hunt ultimately signed with the Browns, served an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, and became an important part of their backfield. He ran for 2,285 yards and five touchdowns over five years.

After he was hampered for much of last season by a sports hernia, Hunt opted for offseason surgery. He didn't sign with a team during the summer or training camp, so when the Chiefs lost their second running back — Clyde Edwards-Helaire already was on the non-football illness list — they flew Hunt into town and gave him a chance to prove he still had it.

“You can see how hungry he is,” said Mahomes, who remained close to Hunt even after his release by Kansas City. “You come in and you haven't had training camp and stuff like that, but he pushed through. He took last week like a mini training camp.”