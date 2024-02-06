SIKESTON – Delta girls basketball's reign as Class 1 district champions has lasted 1,829 days.

And counting.

The Ladycats won their sixth-straight district tournament title and 25th overall Saturday afternoon, topping Oak Ridge 79-60 in the Class 1 District 1 final at Scott County Central High School.

“It's just a credit to the kids,” seventh-year head coach David Heeb said. “They worked so hard. I told them before the game that if we do everything perfect, we only have five more games. So now if we do everything perfect, we only have four more games. I just tell them before every game that no matter what happens when we walk out here, I just want you to know how much I love coaching this team, because they work so, so hard every day.”

The leader of the mob was star senior Jade Berry, who, as expected, had a spectacular showing behind a game-high 20 points en route to scoring her 2,000th-career point in the victory.

“Every day since Day 1, all of us have been putting in hard work and trying to get better, and not just trying to live up to last year’s team with Mya (Gillespie), Presley (Holweg), and Addie (Nichols), but just be better,” Berry said. “We’ve just been working hard. Our goal is still to win state and everything, so our hard work really showed today.”

Berry was one of four Ladycats in double figures — Grace Ancell had 13 points, while Lilli Boitnott and Trena Crowden each scored 12 to help ignite the explosive performance. Freshman Raelin Nanney also chipped in with eight.

On a day that saw Oak Ridge (14-11) put up more than a fight, the Ladycats (22-6) showed resilience after an entertaining back-and-forth first 24 minutes. That’s until a dominant fourth quarter made the game look every bit as lopsided as most of the program’s six district titles since 2020.

Boitnott said it’s the “behind the scenes” that serves as a testament to the championship.

“Coach Heeb told us from the beginning that ‘practicing hard makes an amazing team,’” Boitnott said. “It truly does. When we have bad days in practice and then we play bad, it shows. So, when we're all going through it in practice and we're all playing well, we just play so much better as a team collectively. It's amazing just to watch it. And that's what people don't see about basketball. They don't see where we have to run lines and do the hard drills. You just see us come out on the court and play. But without practice, we would be terrible. And without Coach Heeb, we'd be awful.”

Oak Ridge took advantage of Delta’s slow start, racing out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter behind terrific rebounding and six points apiece from seniors Reagan Howe and Madyson Ruehling.

After shooting a poor 20% from beyond the arc in the opening frame, the Ladycats drained 4-of-6 3s in the second, including back-to-back corner 3s from Crowden to close out the half and tie things at 25-25.

“Jade obviously had a big game, but I thought the key to the game was Trena Crowden keeping us afloat early,” Heeb said. “Without Trena, we would have been buried alive. She gave Raelin, Lillie, and Grace time to wake up.”

Which is exactly what Delta did in the second half.