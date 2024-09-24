Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is honored during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Ohtani was the first MLB player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, bottom, cannot catch a pass while defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago White Sox first base coach/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois (38) is reflected in the glasses of third baseman Bryan Ramos in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) ASSOCIATED PRESS

River Plate players celebrate after their team defeated Boca Juniors in an Argentine soccer league match at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People play soccer in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Young fans ask for their bats to be signed by Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Taiyo Amano of Japan in action during the men quarterfinals at the Park Skateboarding Worlds, in Rome, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) ASSOCIATED PRESS

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, celebrates clinching a playoff spot with teammates, including catcher Austin Wells, right, after a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, tries unsuccessfully to catch New Zealand's Tom Blundell, second left, out on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, vies for the ball with Dinamo's Bruno Petkovic during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Dutch players celebrate defeating Colombia in a penalty shoot-out of a U-20 Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium in Cali, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Galatasaray's supporters celebrate the opening goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Sam Howell (6) walk out to the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs from first on his way to stealing second during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Australia's Noah Lolesio, right, is unable to handle the kick to start the game against New Zealand during their rugby union test match in Sydney, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, top, flips into the end zone to score against San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, bottom, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago Bears wide receiver DeAndre Carter (11) collides with Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock while attempting to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Houston. Bullock was flagged for defensive pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Leipzig's Lois Openda, top, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) ASSOCIATED PRESS