SportsSeptember 24, 2024

AP sports week in pictures: A gallery of game action, celebrations and more

A collection of some of the top sports photos in the past week by AP photographers around the world.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is honored during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. Ohtani was the first MLB player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, bottom, cannot catch a pass while defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
Chicago White Sox first base coach/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois (38) is reflected in the glasses of third baseman Bryan Ramos in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, in Singapore, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
River Plate players celebrate after their team defeated Boca Juniors in an Argentine soccer league match at La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.(AP Photo/Gustavo Garello)
People play soccer in Panama City, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Young fans ask for their bats to be signed by Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala)
Taiyo Amano of Japan in action during the men quarterfinals at the Park Skateboarding Worlds, in Rome, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, celebrates clinching a playoff spot with teammates, including catcher Austin Wells, right, after a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, right, tries unsuccessfully to catch New Zealand's Tom Blundell, second left, out on the second day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Viraj Kothalawala)
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri celebrates after hitting a solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Bayern's Kim Min-jae, left, vies for the ball with Dinamo's Bruno Petkovic during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayern Munich and GNK Dinamo at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Dutch players celebrate defeating Colombia in a penalty shoot-out of a U-20 Women's World Cup quarterfinal soccer match at Pascual Guerrero Olympic stadium in Cali, Colombia, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Galatasaray's supporters celebrate the opening goal during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at the Sukru Saracoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and quarterback Sam Howell (6) walk out to the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani runs from first on his way to stealing second during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Australia's Noah Lolesio, right, is unable to handle the kick to start the game against New Zealand during their rugby union test match in Sydney, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, top, flips into the end zone to score against San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, bottom, and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Chicago Bears wide receiver DeAndre Carter (11) collides with Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock while attempting to catch a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Houston. Bullock was flagged for defensive pass interference on the play. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Leipzig's Lois Openda, top, is challenged by Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez during to the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig at the Metropolitano stadium, in Madrid, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Japan's Tanaka Matsucubo, left, celebrates with teammate Maya Hijikata scoring her side's opening goal against Netherlands during a U-20 Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match in Cali, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
