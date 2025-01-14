The indoor portion of the 2024-25 track & field season has been one of new heights for Saxony Lutheran alum Anna Thomason.

The Southeast Missouri State junior set a new personal record in the long jump after recording a mark of 18' 10.5", as she won the gold in the Redhawk Invite on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the SEMO Recreation Center. She also won the 55-meter hurdle with a time of 8.13, which established a personal record.

Thomason's season started on a high note when she set the school record in the pentathlon with 3,643 total points, breaking the previous record of 3,580 set last year by Kaitlyn McGinnitey at the OVC Indoor Championships. Unlike the previous years, Thomason entered Indiana knowing she could win the event and made it a reality.

"I knew that going into it, I knew I could do it, and it's just something that I've been pushing for for a long time," Thomason said. "I'm really proud of how far I have come, because 'freshman year Anna' is not a great competitor. I've just grown so much. It's really a big mental game, and thankfully, I have coaches who have been able to help me overcome that."

Winning the long jump has been a big part of the local multi-event athlete finding success in the pentathlon. Thomason initially struggled with the event early in her collegiate career. Despite entering SEMO as a state qualifier in the long jump, among many other events, Thomason hit a mental in her freshman year.

"I think it's so cool how I've been able to turn it around and come to this meet and win it," Thomason said. "That was really my struggle during my freshman year. It caused a lot of mental breakdowns, and that was probably the event in my freshman year that I was like, 'I don't know if I can continue sometimes,' just because of how mentally challenging the long jump is for me because I just couldn't figure it out."

Thomason went from a 17’ 7” long jump mark as a freshman to an 18' 6" PR last outdoor season, which was then broken this past weekend.

"All of a sudden, something clicked sophomore year, and I was jumping a lot farther," Thomason said. "Now it's just tweaking things here and there."

Southeast Missouri State's Anna Thomason, right, races teammates Brianna Dixon, center, and Clara Billing in the 55-meter hurdles at the Redhawk Invite, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the SEMO Recreation Center. Tony Capobianco ~ tcapobianco@semoball.com

That led to her running hurdles, which was a gateway to jumping events. By then, she was forming into a pentathlete before she even had the opportunity to compete in one.

"During my senior year, there was a local pentathlon that they let the local athletes compete in just at high school," Thomason said, "and that's when I was really like, 'Oh my gosh, yeah! This is something that I think I could do and I want to do.' Especially having lots of little strengths in different areas."

While Thomason loves being a multi-event athlete at the collegiate level, some challenges come with it.

"I love getting to do so many different things," Thomason said. "I'm really blessed that my body is capable of handling all these things because it's so hard. It's very mentally draining. I would say the multis are so much more mental than anything else but also very physically draining."

This is where her spiritual strength comes into play to overcome the mental challenges.