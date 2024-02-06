ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar scored the go-ahead run from second base on a wild pitch and Andre Pallante allowed one hit in seven innings as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 on Sunday.

Myles Straw’s single in the sixth inning was the only hit Pallante (8-8) allowed in seven innings. Pallante walked two and struck out three.

“He feels out of sync out of the windup and goes to the stretch for the rest of the game,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “That's something that he just wouldn't have done months ago or last year. He is adapting and making adjustments on the fly, and that's what you want to see out of your guys.”

Andrew Kittredge pitched a scoreless eighth inning, and Ryan Helsley pitched the ninth to earn his major league leading 47th save, breaking a tie with Guardians reliever Emmanuel Clase.

Gavin Williams allowed one run on four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings for the Guardians, who clinched the American League Central Division title Saturday night. Williams has received just 18 runs of support in 16 starts this season.

“I felt like I was commanding the ball the best I have all year,” Williams said. “Even the slider was going back foot, going back door with it. I threw some changeups and felt pretty good with it.”

Nootbaar scored from second base when Andrew Walters’ ball four to Masyn Winn bounced past Guardians catcher Austin Hedges to the backstop to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

Nootbaar was hit by a pitch from Tim Herrin (5-1) earlier in the inning.

Nolan Arenado blooped a two-out RBI single that dropped in front of Guardians right fielder Jhonkensy Noel to score Winn from first to tie the game at 1-all.