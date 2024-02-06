Analysis: Special teams were full of chokes in the NFL's wacky Week 10

Special teams were chock-full of chokes in the NFL's wacky Week 10.

The 49ers muffed a punt and missed three field goals before Jake Moody's 44-yarder as time expired beat the Buccaneers 23-20.

In between his third miss and his third make, Moody was confronted on the sideline by teammate Deebo Samuel, who ended up putting his left hand on long snapper Taybor Pepper's throat and shoving him.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t see the altercation.

“Guys are frustrated, something probably happened ... brothers scuffle a little bit. I didn’t see any of it, so I don’t know how bad it was,” Shanahan said. “It’s something I’m not too worried about. We’ll fix it, if it hasn’t been fixed already. We’ll fix it on the plane and go back to loving each other (Monday).”

Samuel said he meant no malice and was glad Moody got the shot at redemption.

So was Moody.

“I really, really wanted a chance to redeem myself,” said Moody, who in his first game back after being sidelined three weeks with a sprained ankle, also was good from 28 and 33 yards but missed from 49, 50 and 44 yards.

Moody shrugged off the sideline incident involving Samuel.

“It’s an emotional game. Stuff like that happens all the time. You just move past it. We won, so that’s all that matters," Moody said after the defending NFC champion 49ers (5-4) won consecutive games for the first time this season.

The two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs (9-0) won their 15th consecutive game since last losing a game last Christmas.

That streak was about to end Sunday when the Denver Broncos (5-5), who outplayed the Chiefs in just about every phase, including special teams, were a chip-shot field goal from their first win at Arrowhead Stadium since 2015.

After the Chiefs took their first lead of the afternoon with less than six minutes remaining, Bo Nix converted a trio of third downs to force Andy Reid to burn up his timeouts and keep Patrick Mahomes cooling his cleats on the sideline.

The Broncos reached the Kansas City 14 and Nix took a knee on the right hash mark and Denver coach Sean Payton called a timeout with 1 second remaining.