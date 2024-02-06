All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsMarch 4, 2025

All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized

SEMO's Rob Martin and Teddy Washington Jr. earn All-OVC First Team honors for the first time since 2004-05. They led SEMO to an outright regular-season OVC championship, with standout performances throughout the season.

By Kyler Messenger ~ Southeast Arrow
Rob Martin drives past Little Rock's Isaiah Lewis during SEMO’s game on Feb. 11.
Rob Martin drives past Little Rock's Isaiah Lewis during SEMO’s game on Feb. 11.Photo by Beto Vaca-Diez
Teddy Washington Jr. controls the ball during SEMO’s matchup against the Lindenwood Lions on Feb. 22.
Teddy Washington Jr. controls the ball during SEMO’s matchup against the Lindenwood Lions on Feb. 22.Photo by Beto Vaca Diez

SEMO’s Rob Martin and Teddy Washington Jr. have been named to the 2024-2025 All-OVC First Team.

This marks the first time since the 2004-05 season that two SEMO players have earned First-Team All-OVC honors. The award is a recognition of the top eight players in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Other standout selections include Little Rock’s Jonathan Lawson, Tennessee Tech’s Jaylon Johnson, and SIUE’s Ray’Sean Taylor.

This is the first All-OVC selection for both Martin and Washington Jr. in their careers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Washington Jr. was also named to the All-OVC Newcomer team. He ended the season with a statline of 14.4 points, 2.5 assist and 1.7 steals per game. The 6-foot-2-inch guard led SEMO in rebounds as well, pulling down 5.4 per game.

Martin, a junior, led SEMO in scoring and assists, averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists per game. His standout moment came in the season’s second-to-last game when he dropped a career-high 31 points in a duel with SIUE’s Ray’Sean Taylor, who scored 30.

The last SEMO player named to the All-OVC First Team was Phillip Russell in 2022-2023. Russell now plays for VCU, helping them to a 24-5 record this season.

Martin and Washington Jr. played key roles in SEMO’s first outright regular-season OVC championship. The Redhawks look to extend their historic run in the OVC Tournament semifinals on Friday, March 7, at 7 p.m. Their opponent is yet to be determined.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 4
OVC Coach of the Year: SEMO's Brad Korn
SportsMar. 4
Woodland advances to Class 3 Quarterfinals with 82-67 win at...
SportsMar. 4
Defensive prowess propels Jackson Indians to first conferenc...
SportsMar. 3
Cardinals clinch third district title in four years with bal...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Seamless transition: Rubel twins propel St. Vincent to state tournament
SportsMar. 3
Seamless transition: Rubel twins propel St. Vincent to state tournament
Hayden Dow's complete game shutout propels SEMO to victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
SportsMar. 3
Hayden Dow's complete game shutout propels SEMO to victory over Purdue Fort Wayne
Jackson boys wrestling places 11th in Class 4 with four all-state medalists; Kayleigh Milam earns silver for girls
SportsMar. 2
Jackson boys wrestling places 11th in Class 4 with four all-state medalists; Kayleigh Milam earns silver for girls
Winning streak snapped as Redhawks MBB loses at Eastern Illinois in regular-season finale
SportsMar. 1
Winning streak snapped as Redhawks MBB loses at Eastern Illinois in regular-season finale
Back on top: Delta girls get past Oak Ridge to capture 6th-straight district title
SportsMar. 1
Back on top: Delta girls get past Oak Ridge to capture 6th-straight district title
Season ends for Redhawks WBB following road loss at Eastern Illinois
SportsMar. 1
Season ends for Redhawks WBB following road loss at Eastern Illinois
Woodland boys outlast Scott City, win first basketball district
SportsMar. 1
Woodland boys outlast Scott City, win first basketball district
Camryn Alsdorf leads Jackson to victory in potential final home game
SportsMar. 1
Camryn Alsdorf leads Jackson to victory in potential final home game
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy