All-OVC First Team: Martin and Washington Jr. recognized

SEMO’s Rob Martin and Teddy Washington Jr. have been named to the 2024-2025 All-OVC First Team.

This marks the first time since the 2004-05 season that two SEMO players have earned First-Team All-OVC honors. The award is a recognition of the top eight players in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Other standout selections include Little Rock’s Jonathan Lawson, Tennessee Tech’s Jaylon Johnson, and SIUE’s Ray’Sean Taylor.

This is the first All-OVC selection for both Martin and Washington Jr. in their careers.