Most Jackson girls swimmers will likely end up remembering the 2024-25 campaign as a fun and, potentially, successful journey when it’s all said and done.

But for the Walters family, they will forever remember it as a storybook ending.

This season, three-time all-state swimmer Ava Walters has a unique experience at Jackson High School — being coached by her older brother, Brayden.

A former Indian swimmer himself, Brayden was hired to lead the program back in May after being an assistant coach at Jackson High School two years prior. Now him and Ava are enjoying a memorable phase of their relationship, with “big bro leading little sis” — who happens to be one of the most decorated Jackson swimmers in recent memory — in her senior season.

Jackson swimming continued to make some noise at the Rec Center Relays on Monday evening at Southeast Missouri State University after placing second as a team behind Class 1 powerhouse Cape Central. In the 200-yard freestyle, Ava anchored the unit to a first-place finish with an official time of 1:50.97.

Jackson senior Ava Walters during the 3x100 yard backstroke at the Rec Center Relays on Monday, Jan. 13, at Southeast Missouri State University. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

“It’s been fun being able to coach her,” Brayden said. “At the beginning of the season, she was a little bit hesitant about it, but as we've moved on, I think we both really enjoy it.”

For Ava, this was not a scenario she ever pictured happening this soon.

“I'm really excited for him,“ she said. “It’s always been a dream for him for a long time to become a swim coach. I was really iffy about it at first and I was just like, ‘I don't know,’ but it's been so good because he just knows what's good for me since he's seen my swimming career growing up and he just knows every way to push me and make me my best.”

Even with a familiar face leading the team, Ava has picked up right where she left off a year ago through the first month of the season. The Little Rock commit recently took second place in the 100-yard backstroke at the COMO Relays in Columbia this past weekend — her highest place finish at the highly-touted swim meet in her career.

Of course, none of this comes as a surprise, either.