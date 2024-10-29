Advance VB wins ninth straight district championship

The Advance volleyball team will continue their two-time state title defense after defeating Leopold in four sets to win the Class 1 District 3 championship on Tuesday, Oct. 29 in Zalma.

The Hornets were seemingly in for a long night after dropping the opening set 25-20 to the Wildcats. However, they went to work and took the next three sets, 28-26, 25-14, 25-18, to claim the title.

Advance coach Erin Hoffman knew which squad was ramped up in the early going, which may have led to a slow start.

“We could tell our girls’ adrenaline was really on fire,” Hoffman said. “I just had to let them get it out of their system and once they decided to just be very composed that’s when they started to play their game.”

Leopold started strong, doubling up the Hornets by building 12-6, 16-8 and 18-9 leads. Advance got a couple of points to cut it to 18-11 but later a kill by sophomore Rylie Schreiner pushed the lead to 20-12. Moments later, Schreiner’s kill attempt was blocked out for a 22-13 edge. A relatively safe 23-16 edge turned into a narrow 23-19 lead but the Wildcats scored two of the next three for a 25-20 set one victory.

Advance began with leads of 7-3, 11-4, and 22-14 in the second set, but then saw the Wildcats go on a 12-3 run to take a brief 26-25 edge. Advance blocked a kill attempt that landed out of bounds, but then Leopold was unable to go in front by two to secure a second straight-set win.

The Hornets tallied the final three points to escape with a 28-26 second set win. Advance took the final point as a serve wasn’t handled by Leopold. There wouldn’t be very many leads for Leopold the rest of the evening.

Leopold coach Heather Jansen thought her team didn’t sustain its confidence throughout the entire match.

“We lost a little bit of our confidence,” Jansen said. “We are still very young, we have three seniors on the squad, one of them that’s a starter, so you’ve got a lot of young nerves working things out. Lots of sophomores, lots of freshmen, couple of juniors. It’s hard to come out on your first district game and not have a little bit of nerves that contribute as it goes.”