Advance VB ends Oak Ridge’s magical run at Class 1 state tournament

OAK RIDGE — As the Advance girls volleyball legacy lives on, the Oak Ridge Bluejays' dream season — one that featured an unprecedented October uprising by a program that captured its first-ever district volleyball championship — ended on their home court on Thursday night.

Staring down a two-set lead against an underdog that seemed nothing short of blessed during the Class 1 state tournament, Advance clamped down on Oak Ridge in the sectional round and vanquished its aspirations behind a 3-0 sweep (25-21, 25-10, 25-11).

“Our word this year was ‘challenged,’” tenth-year Advance head coach Erin Hoffman said. “We lost a big part of our team to graduation last year. So, our word this year is ‘challenged’ because they are challenging themselves to continue the legacy that the groups before them have created.”

So far so good.

Advance, the two-time defending Class 1 state champions, raced out to a 13-4 lead in the opening set behind sharp serving and utter control at the frontline. The Lady Hornets kept the pressure on the host Bluejays when junior Brogan Hawkins notched an ace to make it 19-11, inducing an Oak Ridge timeout. The stoppage seemed to give the Bluejays quite the mental reset, though, as they responded with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 20-19 within the blink of an eye. The momentum did not last, however, as Advance sophomore Cashlynn Sturgeon’s kill cemented a 25-21 win.

Set 2 was all Advance from start to finish as Hoffman’s squad sprinted to a 16-7 advantage in a matter of minutes behind sophomore Olivia Kennedy and company’s dominance at the net. Up 23-10, Sturgeon forced a match-point after spiking the ball off Oak Ridge junior Kinsley Bogenpohl’s hands for a point. Moments later, the Lady Hornets captured the set, 25-10, following a controversial call on an Advance kill that appeared to land out of bounds before the officials ruled it a point, which sent a raucous Oak Ridge crowd into an uproar.

The third and final set was nearly a foil of Set 2, as Advance jumped out to a commanding lead midway through the frame and never looked back. The Bluejays’ unforgettable October was put to rest when an Oak Ridge hit soared beyond the Lady Hornets’ end line, securing Advance’s Class 1 state quarterfinal match against Bernie (19-9-3) on Saturday.

The highly-anticipated showdown against the District 2 champions, who Advance swept 3-0 back in September, will be played beneath a spotlight that has belonged to the Lady Hornets and Hoffman for nearly a decade.

“They actually do really well when people doubt them,” said Hoffman of her team. “I think that's been a big thing this year because of the group we lost. And I think they're a group that will like to prove people wrong. They self-motivate each other and they team-motivate each other. I don't have to do any numbers, they take care of that.”