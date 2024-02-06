Advance remembers Carl Ritter during home basketball win

The Advance Hornets opened their first home game of the new year on a somber note but ended it on a high note.
Before defeating the Delta Bobcats 69-62 on Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Advance community mourned the loss of AHS alum and Southeast Missouri State Hall of Fame basketball player Carl Ritter Sr., who passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 84. Ritter led the Hornets to their first state championship game appearance in 1957 and is the SEMO career points leader with 1,916 points from 1959-63.
Ritter was a fixture in the Advance community, which included a recent stint as mayor in the previous decade.
"He was really good for this school, and just obviously a fantastic player," Advance basketball coach Dalton Wilson said of Ritter. "He was big in the community. He'd come up here and watch games and it's really sad to hear him pass."
The Hornets lightened the mood inside the gym with two high-scoring performances from cousins Hunter and Broadie Rodgers. Hunter scored a game-high 24 points while Broadie dropped 21 points, with both Rodgers making three baskets from the three-point line.
"I brought [Broadie Rodgers] up here as a sophomore to score and to play defense and get rebounds, and he did that tonight," Wilson said. "Hunter is always a scorer. He's looking to score, and I want him looking to score."
The Hornets took control of the game in the first half, as both Rodgers took turns finding the basket, with Brodie scoring eight points in the first quarter and Hunter dropping eight points in the second quarter to put Advance up 35-24 at halftime.
More impressively during a low-scoring second quarter was Advance holding Delta to eight points.
"Defense is really important," Wilson said. "I always talk about 'hands up,' because that's how you get those tip passes. They just came with the energy tonight, and just like we did in our first home game against Bell City (a 76-59 win on Dec. 10), they came with the energy, and when that happens, good things will happen."
The Bobcats struck back in the second half with a third-quarter rally to cut the Advance lead to 54-48 entering the fourth quarter. Bryce Cox scored 10 points in the period while Paxton Hornbuckle added seven of his team-high 20 points.
Advance struggled in the free throw line with a 2-for-7 clip but was able to prevent Delta from completely closing the gap.
"I really think we made really good decisions," Wilson said. "Jameson Hamlin, our point guard, made really good decisions at the end of the game, not taking poor shots, bringing the ball out when he was supposed to, and just controlling the full of the game. And I think that helped us take good shots or great shots."
Morgan Swinford scored 12 points while Hamlin added nine points for Advance (3-7). The Hornets' homestand continues with a homecoming matchup with Bernie on Friday, Jan. 10.
Ryan Jeffries scored 18 points while Cox added 15 points for Delta (5-5). The Bobcats travel to Oran on Thursday, Jan. 9.
