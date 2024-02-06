Advance remembers Carl Ritter during home basketball win

The Advance Hornets opened their first home game of the new year on a somber note but ended it on a high note.

Before defeating the Delta Bobcats 69-62 on Tuesday, Jan. 6, the Advance community mourned the loss of AHS alum and Southeast Missouri State Hall of Fame basketball player Carl Ritter Sr., who passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 84. Ritter led the Hornets to their first state championship game appearance in 1957 and is the SEMO career points leader with 1,916 points from 1959-63.

Ritter was a fixture in the Advance community, which included a recent stint as mayor in the previous decade.

"He was really good for this school, and just obviously a fantastic player," Advance basketball coach Dalton Wilson said of Ritter. "He was big in the community. He'd come up here and watch games and it's really sad to hear him pass."

The Hornets lightened the mood inside the gym with two high-scoring performances from cousins Hunter and Broadie Rodgers. Hunter scored a game-high 24 points while Broadie dropped 21 points, with both Rodgers making three baskets from the three-point line.

"I brought [Broadie Rodgers] up here as a sophomore to score and to play defense and get rebounds, and he did that tonight," Wilson said. "Hunter is always a scorer. He's looking to score, and I want him looking to score."

The Hornets took control of the game in the first half, as both Rodgers took turns finding the basket, with Brodie scoring eight points in the first quarter and Hunter dropping eight points in the second quarter to put Advance up 35-24 at halftime.