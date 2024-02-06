YPSILANTI, Mich. -- Coming from one of the nation's worst Division I-A football teams, it's hard to know how much stock should be put in the comments.

But Eastern Michigan coach Jeff Woodruff and Eagles quarterback Troy Edwards both said following Saturday's 35-32 comeback win over Southeast Missouri State University that the Indians (2-1) should look forward to plenty more wins this season.

"They're a good football team, a lot better than last year," Woodruff said. "They'll win a lot more games than they did last year."

Edwards, who directed Saturday's winning drive in the closing minutes -- just as he did last year during a 16-12 win over a Southeast team that went 4-7 -- agreed with his coach.

"That's not a I-AA team that we played," Edwards said. "That's a good team and they'll win a lot of games."

Southeast coach Tim Billings hopes Woodruff and Edwards are right, but all he could think about late Saturday night was one that got away after the Indians barely missed out on the program's first 3-0 start since 1958.

"We were so close and it's a tough loss," Billings said. "But the kids played hard and showed a lot of character."

Offenses dominate

The offenses stole the show in the well-played game that featured no turnovers and just six penalties, including only two by the Indians.

Southeast, bolstered by a 321-yard second half, outgained EMU 475 total yards to 407.

"Both teams played well and both offenses did a lot better than the defenses," Billings said.