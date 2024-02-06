YPSILANTI, Mich. -- Coming from one of the nation's worst Division I-A football teams, it's hard to know how much stock should be put in the comments.
But Eastern Michigan coach Jeff Woodruff and Eagles quarterback Troy Edwards both said following Saturday's 35-32 comeback win over Southeast Missouri State University that the Indians (2-1) should look forward to plenty more wins this season.
"They're a good football team, a lot better than last year," Woodruff said. "They'll win a lot more games than they did last year."
Edwards, who directed Saturday's winning drive in the closing minutes -- just as he did last year during a 16-12 win over a Southeast team that went 4-7 -- agreed with his coach.
"That's not a I-AA team that we played," Edwards said. "That's a good team and they'll win a lot of games."
Southeast coach Tim Billings hopes Woodruff and Edwards are right, but all he could think about late Saturday night was one that got away after the Indians barely missed out on the program's first 3-0 start since 1958.
"We were so close and it's a tough loss," Billings said. "But the kids played hard and showed a lot of character."
Offenses dominate
The offenses stole the show in the well-played game that featured no turnovers and just six penalties, including only two by the Indians.
Southeast, bolstered by a 321-yard second half, outgained EMU 475 total yards to 407.
"Both teams played well and both offenses did a lot better than the defenses," Billings said.
Indians quarterback Jack Tomco completed 24 of 33 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore Chris NesSmith, touted by Billings as an up-and-coming receiver, had a big game with seven receptions for 114 yards and a TD. All-American Willie Ponder caught six passes for 121 yards and a TD. Tarik Simpson and Bill Coleman each had four receptions.
"It felt good to get it going in the second half," said NesSmith, who came up with several crucial receptions down the stretch. "We know this was a non-conference game and we can't let it get us down."
Keiki Misipeka rushed for 126 yards on 14 carries, with 68 yards coming on one play. Corey Kinsey, who entered the game with 313 yards rushing, was held to 29 yards on 13 attempts.
For EMU, Edwards was 25 of 38 for 254 yards and four TDs. Kevin Walter caught 11 passes for 112 yards and Ime Akpan rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries.
Defensively, according to unofficial statistics, Ricky Farmer led Southeast in tackles with 10, followed by Mike Miller with nine, Ryan Roth with eight and O.J. Turner with seven. Chaun Tate and Michael Irving were credited with sacks.
Secondary hampered
Billings didn't say it was why the Indians had trouble defending the pass, but Southeast's secondary was shorthanded.
Starting cornerback Dimitri Patterson suited up but did not play with a hamstring injury and his backup, Marco Tipton, injured a leg late in the first quarter that kept him on the sidelines.
