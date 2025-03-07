The Cape Central Tigers girls basketball team defeated the Festus Tigers 68-62 in the Class 5 District 1 tournament on Thursday at Cape Central High School.
Abigail Davenport led the Tigers with 35 points while Jamie Dawson-Ide added 18. Davenport sank 10 threes on 71% shooting, 10 threes is tied for 12th on the All-Time Missouri record list.
Davenport credited her teammates for the win but said she was feeling it from beyond the arc.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and all the chemistry we’ve built over the years,” Davenport said. “It’s the flow of the game, it really is. Sometimes when you’re hot, you’re hot.”
Every time Davenport shot and hit a three throughout the game, fans went crazy. Davenport said fans and especially her family being in attendance meant a lot to her.
“They’re super supportive. I know they’re gonna support me no matter what, whether I have three points or 35,” Davenport said.
Through the first quarter, the teams traded baskets with three of Davenport’s threes giving Cape momentum despite trailing 19-18.
In the second, Cape’s defense improved and they built a 10 point lead with some turnovers and three more triples to lead 38-28 at the half.
Central head coach Summer McCauley-Perdue said Davenport was huge for the upset win over the 2-seeded Festus.
“She was amazing. She actually has been on a roll the last four to five games. She’s been averaging about 20 points,” McCauley-Perdue said. “I told her, ‘you’re a shooter, all you gotta do is shoot with confidence.’ I gave her the green light.”
Festus closed the gap to three points near the end of the third but an 8-2 run by Central gave them a nine point advantage to lead 54-45 entering the final frame.
Festus again made the game close but Cape locked in and chased down loose balls, out rebounded Festus and shot free throws well enough to hold on for the win.
McCauley-Perdue said no matter what happens next she’s proud of her team and what they have accomplished this season.
“I am extremely proud. I think we exceeded the expectations because it definitely was a building year,” McCauley-Perdue said. “They bought in and they didn’t push back so next year is really going to be awesome.”
Cape Central will take on Farmington in the semifinal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cape Central High School.
