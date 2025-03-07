All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
SportsMarch 7, 2025

Abigail Davenport's three-point performance leads Cape Central to victory over Festus

Abigail Davenport's 35-point performance, including 10 three-pointers, propelled Cape Central to a 68-62 victory over Festus in the Class 5 District 1 tournament. Cape Central advances to face Farmington.

Justin Trovillion avatar
Justin Trovillion
story image illustation

The Cape Central Tigers girls basketball team defeated the Festus Tigers 68-62 in the Class 5 District 1 tournament on Thursday at Cape Central High School.

Abigail Davenport led the Tigers with 35 points while Jamie Dawson-Ide added 18. Davenport sank 10 threes on 71% shooting, 10 threes is tied for 12th on the All-Time Missouri record list.

Davenport credited her teammates for the win but said she was feeling it from beyond the arc.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and all the chemistry we’ve built over the years,” Davenport said. “It’s the flow of the game, it really is. Sometimes when you’re hot, you’re hot.”

Every time Davenport shot and hit a three throughout the game, fans went crazy. Davenport said fans and especially her family being in attendance meant a lot to her.

“They’re super supportive. I know they’re gonna support me no matter what, whether I have three points or 35,” Davenport said.

Through the first quarter, the teams traded baskets with three of Davenport’s threes giving Cape momentum despite trailing 19-18.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the second, Cape’s defense improved and they built a 10 point lead with some turnovers and three more triples to lead 38-28 at the half.

Central head coach Summer McCauley-Perdue said Davenport was huge for the upset win over the 2-seeded Festus.

“She was amazing. She actually has been on a roll the last four to five games. She’s been averaging about 20 points,” McCauley-Perdue said. “I told her, ‘you’re a shooter, all you gotta do is shoot with confidence.’ I gave her the green light.”

Festus closed the gap to three points near the end of the third but an 8-2 run by Central gave them a nine point advantage to lead 54-45 entering the final frame.

Festus again made the game close but Cape locked in and chased down loose balls, out rebounded Festus and shot free throws well enough to hold on for the win.

McCauley-Perdue said no matter what happens next she’s proud of her team and what they have accomplished this season.

“I am extremely proud. I think we exceeded the expectations because it definitely was a building year,” McCauley-Perdue said. “They bought in and they didn’t push back so next year is really going to be awesome.”

Cape Central will take on Farmington in the semifinal on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Cape Central High School.

Advertisement
Related
SportsMar. 7
‘It’s something to build on:’ Sikeston GBB bows out of C5D1 ...
SportsMar. 7
First program win at MSHSAA’s top flight sees Boeller, Notre...
SportsMar. 7
Top-seeded Jackson girls basketball opens C6D1 play with qua...
SportsMar. 7
Gowen’s big night not enough as Poplar Bluff GBB falls to No...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Good things come in 3s as Deck, Jackson blitz past Oakville in C6D1 quarterfinal
SportsMar. 6
Good things come in 3s as Deck, Jackson blitz past Oakville in C6D1 quarterfinal
‘She’s just a gamer’: Milam earns silver to become Jackson girl wrestling’s first state finalist
SportsMar. 5
‘She’s just a gamer’: Milam earns silver to become Jackson girl wrestling’s first state finalist
Top-seeded SEMO MBB set to shine on big stage at 2025 OVC Tournament
SportsMar. 5
Top-seeded SEMO MBB set to shine on big stage at 2025 OVC Tournament
Kennett Indians win Class 4 District 1 opener with season high performance
SportsMar. 5
Kennett Indians win Class 4 District 1 opener with season high performance
Photo Gallery: SEMO Gymhawks set a new season high at Redhawks Tri-Meet on Feb. 28
SportsMar. 5
Photo Gallery: SEMO Gymhawks set a new season high at Redhawks Tri-Meet on Feb. 28
COLUMN: It takes a village to raise a champion
SportsMar. 5
COLUMN: It takes a village to raise a champion
Perryville girls season ends in C4D2 tournament
SportsMar. 5
Perryville girls season ends in C4D2 tournament
St. Vincent Lady Indians crush St. Paul Lutheran to reach Class 2 quarterfinals
SportsMar. 5
St. Vincent Lady Indians crush St. Paul Lutheran to reach Class 2 quarterfinals
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy