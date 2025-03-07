The Cape Central Tigers girls basketball team defeated the Festus Tigers 68-62 in the Class 5 District 1 tournament on Thursday at Cape Central High School.

Abigail Davenport led the Tigers with 35 points while Jamie Dawson-Ide added 18. Davenport sank 10 threes on 71% shooting, 10 threes is tied for 12th on the All-Time Missouri record list.

Davenport credited her teammates for the win but said she was feeling it from beyond the arc.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and all the chemistry we’ve built over the years,” Davenport said. “It’s the flow of the game, it really is. Sometimes when you’re hot, you’re hot.”

Every time Davenport shot and hit a three throughout the game, fans went crazy. Davenport said fans and especially her family being in attendance meant a lot to her.

“They’re super supportive. I know they’re gonna support me no matter what, whether I have three points or 35,” Davenport said.

Through the first quarter, the teams traded baskets with three of Davenport’s threes giving Cape momentum despite trailing 19-18.