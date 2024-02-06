Brendan Terry is a textbook example of how much a transfer can heavily impact a men’s college basketball program within just a few months.

The 6-foot-7 junior arrived at Southeast Missouri State known for his rebounding, carving a name for himself at the junior college level after averaging seven rebounds and seven points as a sophomore for Pensacola State College in Florida.

On Saturday, as coach Brad Korn’s squad pulled off their most emphatic victory of the 2024-25 season thus far, Terry continued to take his game to another notch after finishing with a career-high 20 points and a team-high six rebounds. Perhaps the most critical stat line, however, was Terry’s superb foul shooting, as the California native sunk 10 of 11 free throws in the contest.

That is one area of his game Korn found most impressive about his progression as a Division 1 newcomer.

“The thing I'll give Brendan and even David Idada is that I don't enough credit for both of those guys staying after every practice and shooting,” Korn said. “We started this thing back in June, so if you start adding up all those days, it's going to start to take its effect. And that's what you'd love to see about your team and individuals. ‘Are they slowly improving? Are they getting one percent better each day?’ With Brendan, when we recruited him I told him he had to be a better free throw shooter. So, we were honest with him in that recruiting process, especially someone with the skill set down around the blocks who is going to be fouled. I give him a ton of credit for staying after practices and working on what is a weakness. If you can turn your weaknesses into strengths come February, it could make you a really dangerous player.”

Which is exactly what Terry is evolving into.

The opening tip off between SEMO's Brendan Terry and Tennessee State's Carlous Williams on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Show Me Center. Kaiden Karper ~ kkarper@semoball.com

In a wire-to-wire game like SEMO’s 89-87 overtime victory over Tennessee State on Saturday, every basket mattered. While senior Teddy Washington Jr. hit the game-winning jumper with two seconds left and junior Rob Martin scored a team-high 22 points, Terry’s impact at the foul line and in the paint was equally as important.

“For me, the beginning of the season was just, ‘focus, focus, focus,’ and knocking free throws down,” Terry said. “I remember one time I jokingly went to go play some chess right after practice, and then he (Korn) said, ‘BT, where you at? Fifty free throws next practice.’ Then it was just free throws, free throws, free throws. So, I’ve slowly just been building up on that. It's big when you see it coming during your game.”