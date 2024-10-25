Back to friendly confines.
After a long flight trip to Charleston, South Carolina, last weekend, the Southeast Missouri State football team returns to its home turf Saturday, Oct. 26, for another Big South-OVC clash against Gardner-Webb on homecoming.
No. 6 SEMO (7-1, 4-0 OVC), which climbed to sixth in the FCS polls for its highest ranking in program history, hosts the Runnin' Bulldogs (2-5, 1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
In the first meeting between the two programs at the FCS level, the surging Redhawks hope to further separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the conference, while Gardner-Webb aims to win its second straight against a Big South-OVC opponent.
Here are three things to keep an eye on in Saturday’s matchup:
Generating a balanced offensive attack
Injuries have derailed SEMO’s offensive line — and most of the roster for that matter — for the bulk of the season as the unit is now without three starters, including three-time all-conference center Zack Gieg and transfer left tackle Tyler McMillan and has gradually seen younger players slot into bigger roles.
The Redhawks have pushed through adversity and shined in pass protection, though, with just 11 total sacks allowed this season. However, an improvement in run blocking is a must, as the rushing attack has been suboptimal since true freshman Payton Brown went down with an ankle injury in Week 5.
“I don't think we played very good,” Matukewicz said after the Charleston Southern game. “I mean, there's five late hits on the quarterback and we couldn't run it, so I don’t think we played that great on the O-line.”
Upon Brown’s absence, SEMO has averaged a mere 59.3 rushing yards per game, but faces a Gardner-Webb defense that ranks in the middle of the pack in rushing defense in the Big South-OVC (156.6 yards per game allowed); so, there is an opportunity to find a rhythm on the ground.
Freshman running back Jacorey Love had a solid showing against Charleston Southern, tallying 65 rushing yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He and sophomore Cole Ruble could see an uptick in usage to help balance out SEMO’s potent passing attack this Saturday.
Turnover battle will be vital
If there is one glaring weakness on the Gardner-Webb side, it’s turnover issues. The Runnin' Bulldogs have been very loose with the football this fall, ranking last in the Big South-OVC in turnover margin (-4) and throwing a league-high nine interceptions.
While it’s crucial for SEMO’s ball-hawk defense to create turnovers and exploit Gardner-Webb quarterback Tyler Riddell’s penchant for picks, not giving the ball away will be emphasized just as much.
“We're going to have to find a way to take care of the ball,” DeLaurent said. “We've had four turnovers in the past two weeks, so that's been disappointing as an offense. So, if we take care of the ball and we can execute and get into third and manageables, we'll be very successful.”
In terms of minimizing turnovers offensively, the star quarterback said it simply comes down to sharp decision-making and execution.
“I’ve got to value the ball and value possessions,” he said. “Every possession has got to end with a kick. I think with players we’ve got to double in traffic, do all the fundamentals we work on every single day, but let that show on Saturdays.”
Keep finding a way
When a team is decimated by a ton of injuries, the “just win” mantra begins to set in. Backed by terrific defensive performances, the offense has averaged 29 points per game in its last four and SEMO has handled its business against inferior competition in recent weeks.
“In a weird way the injury bug might have helped,” DeLaurent said. “You don't really know how good you are each week because you're missing guys and you're bringing new guys in. So, you haven't really had a full team. You have a lot of belief and confidence, but you're not like, ‘Oh man, we're that team.’ We're plugging people in and making plays.”
Though it’s been tough for first-year head coach Cris Reisert to get much traction so far, Gardner-Webb has risen to the occasion as a heavy underdog this season with tight losses against FBS opponents James Madison (lost 13-6) and UNC-Charlotte (lost 27-26) in September.
“Each week I think there's a new challenge,” DeLaurent said. “We're just focusing on that challenge and kind of not letting the outside noise and the rankings get into our heads.
“I'm really challenging Cape to come out here and support us. We're playing a good brand of football and we're playing for our team and for our community, and we'd love to have them here, and we'd love to pack it out and be energetic and be engaged.”
