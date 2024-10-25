Back to friendly confines.

After a long flight trip to Charleston, South Carolina, last weekend, the Southeast Missouri State football team returns to its home turf Saturday, Oct. 26, for another Big South-OVC clash against Gardner-Webb on homecoming.

No. 6 SEMO (7-1, 4-0 OVC), which climbed to sixth in the FCS polls for its highest ranking in program history, hosts the Runnin' Bulldogs (2-5, 1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In the first meeting between the two programs at the FCS level, the surging Redhawks hope to further separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the conference, while Gardner-Webb aims to win its second straight against a Big South-OVC opponent.

Here are three things to keep an eye on in Saturday’s matchup:

Generating a balanced offensive attack

Injuries have derailed SEMO’s offensive line — and most of the roster for that matter — for the bulk of the season as the unit is now without three starters, including three-time all-conference center Zack Gieg and transfer left tackle Tyler McMillan and has gradually seen younger players slot into bigger roles.

The Redhawks have pushed through adversity and shined in pass protection, though, with just 11 total sacks allowed this season. However, an improvement in run blocking is a must, as the rushing attack has been suboptimal since true freshman Payton Brown went down with an ankle injury in Week 5.

“I don't think we played very good,” Matukewicz said after the Charleston Southern game. “I mean, there's five late hits on the quarterback and we couldn't run it, so I don’t think we played that great on the O-line.”

Upon Brown’s absence, SEMO has averaged a mere 59.3 rushing yards per game, but faces a Gardner-Webb defense that ranks in the middle of the pack in rushing defense in the Big South-OVC (156.6 yards per game allowed); so, there is an opportunity to find a rhythm on the ground.

Freshman running back Jacorey Love had a solid showing against Charleston Southern, tallying 65 rushing yards while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He and sophomore Cole Ruble could see an uptick in usage to help balance out SEMO’s potent passing attack this Saturday.