2nd period barrage propels Blues over Avalanche 3-1

ST. LOUIS — Just like the opponent’s namesake, the St. Louis Blues buried Colorado in an Avalanche of goals in the second period to win 3-1 on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Enterprise Center.

“We were relentless in our checking and then offensively after the first period, I thought we were really hard offensively,” Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said.

The Blues entered the second period down 1-0 after a goal from Colorado’s Devon Toews in the first period. Brayden Schenn tied the game on a goal at 10:45 of the second period after playing off a shot from Jordan Kyrou.

Colton Parayko scored the go-ahead goal at 14:13 after he trapped in a loose puck in front of the net.

Dylan Holloway put the finishing touches on the offensive onslaught when he redirected the puck into the net for a last-minute goal.