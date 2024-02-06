24 local wrestlers punch their ticket into MSHSAA state championships 

After winning his match in the consolation semifinals at the Class 3 District 1 wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Farmington, Sikeston senior Colin Scott rushed to the warm embrace of his teammates.

Tears rushed down his face while his grip over his comrades was ever-so constricting. Emotion overwhelmed him as the reality of the moment started to set in.

He is finally going to the state tournament.

Scott lived a full career as a high school wrestler. He has crossed the 100-win milestone and won numerous medals along the way. However, until then, he had never finished a season in the MSHSA state tournament.

Until now.

Scott’s victory over Garrett Dearborn of Poplar Bluff advanced him to the third-place match and into state qualification. He finished the tournament with a 19-6 major decision win over Hunter Adams of DeSoto to win the bronze.

Scott (28-9) joins Sam McGill (26-5) and Wesley Patterson (28-13), who each placed second in their respective weight classes.

Cape Central will have two wrestlers from opposite ends of the weight spectrum make the trip to Columbia, Mo. Freshman Dane Armstrong defeated Wyatt Fortune of North County by a 12-9 decision to claim third place in the 106-pound weight class and his 30th win of the season. Connor Poole (23-14) finished second in the 215-pound weight class.

Poplar Bluff rounds out the local efforts in the C3D1 tournament with both Payton Edelman (113 lbs) and Branson Crum (132 lbs) each qualifying for the state tournament with fourth-place finishes.