Woodard-55 years

Kenneth and Sharon Woodard of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary Nov. 26.
Woodard and the former Sharon Frazier were married Nov. 26, 1966, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Earl Tharp performed the ceremony.
The couple has two children, Lisa Woodard-Vance of Los Angeles and Matthew Woodard of Rolla, Missouri. They also have two grandchildren, Jonathon and Mikey Woodard of Rolla.
