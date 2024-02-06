All sections
RecordsJanuary 9, 2021
Wiseman - 60 years
Delbert and Dimple Wiseman of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 25. Wiseman and the former Diimple Eaker were married Dec. 25, 1960, at First General Baptist Church in Randles, Missouri. The Rev. Verlee Eaker, brother of the bride, performed the ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Wiseman
Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Wiseman

Delbert and Dimple Wiseman of Jackson celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 25.

Wiseman and the former Diimple Eaker were married Dec. 25, 1960, at First General Baptist Church in Randles, Missouri. The Rev. Verlee Eaker, brother of the bride, performed the ceremony.

The couple has two children, Dawn Bollinger of Cape Girardeau and Leigh Ann Wiseman of Jackson. They also have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Jack and Kara Kynion and son Jack of Kansas City, Missouri, Raul and Alyssa Contreras of Roeland Park, Kansas and Bailey Lape of Republic, Missouri.

