Williams-25 years

Carroll and Debbie Williams celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a surprise anniversary party Nov. 28 at My Daddy's Cheesecake. The party was hosted by Debbie's parents, Carl and Mary Ann Kagle; Carroll's sister, Janet Nichols, and brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Janet Williams.
Williams and the former Debbie Kagle were married Dec. 3, 1994.
The party was attended by their children and spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
