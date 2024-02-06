All sections
RecordsFebruary 16, 2019

Wilhelm - 60 years

Ray and Sandy Wilhelm of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14. Wilhelm and the former Sandy Fleming were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Salina, Kansas. The couple has three children: Gregg (Rachel) Wilhelm of O'Fallon, Missouri; Glenn (Renee) Wilhelm of Denver, Colorado and Laura (Robert) Michaud of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. They also have seven grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wilhelm
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Wilhelm

Ray and Sandy Wilhelm of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14.

Wilhelm and the former Sandy Fleming were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Salina, Kansas.

The couple has three children: Gregg (Rachel) Wilhelm of O'Fallon, Missouri; Glenn (Renee) Wilhelm of Denver, Colorado and Laura (Robert) Michaud of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. They also have seven grandchildren.

Anniversaries

