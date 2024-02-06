Wilhelm - 60 years

Ray and Sandy Wilhelm of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 14. Wilhelm and the former Sandy Fleming were married Feb. 14, 1959, in Salina, Kansas. The couple has three children: Gregg (Rachel) Wilhelm of O'Fallon, Missouri; Glenn (Renee) Wilhelm of Denver, Colorado and Laura (Robert) Michaud of Mt. Vernon, Illinois. They also have seven grandchildren...