RecordsDecember 26, 2020

White - 70 years

Robert and Shirley White of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a private dinner with family. White and the former Shirley Russell were married Dec. 30, 1950. They had four children, Judy Ann White, Sheila Kay (the late Butch) Noble of McKenney, Texas; Bob (Tina Kay) White of Pasadena, Texas and the late Sonya Faye White...

Mr. and Mrs. Robert White
Mr. and Mrs. Robert White

Robert and Shirley White of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a private dinner with family.

White and the former Shirley Russell were married Dec. 30, 1950.

They had four children, Judy Ann White, Sheila Kay (the late Butch) Noble of McKenney, Texas; Bob (Tina Kay) White of Pasadena, Texas and the late Sonya Faye White.

They also have one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

