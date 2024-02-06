White - 70 years

Robert and Shirley White of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday with a private dinner with family.
White and the former Shirley Russell were married Dec. 30, 1950.
They had four children, Judy Ann White, Sheila Kay (the late Butch) Noble of McKenney, Texas; Bob (Tina Kay) White of Pasadena, Texas and the late Sonya Faye White.
They also have one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.