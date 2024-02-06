Wheelock -- 50 years

Daniel and Evelyn Wheelock of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2016.
Wheelock and the former Evelyn K. Hazen were married Dec. 23, 1966, in Canon City, Colorado. The Rev. Harlan Heap performed the ceremony.
The couple has two children, Darin S. Wheelock of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Danette K. Neikirk of Cape Girardeau. They also have three grandchildren.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.