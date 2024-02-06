All sections
January 1, 2017

Wheelock -- 50 years

Daniel and Evelyn Wheelock of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2016. Wheelock and the former Evelyn K. Hazen were married Dec. 23, 1966, in Canon City, Colorado. The Rev. Harlan Heap performed the ceremony. The couple has two children, Darin S. Wheelock of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Danette K. Neikirk of Cape Girardeau. They also have three grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Wheelock
Daniel and Evelyn Wheelock of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2016.

Wheelock and the former Evelyn K. Hazen were married Dec. 23, 1966, in Canon City, Colorado. The Rev. Harlan Heap performed the ceremony.

The couple has two children, Darin S. Wheelock of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Danette K. Neikirk of Cape Girardeau. They also have three grandchildren.

