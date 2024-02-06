Werne -- 50 years

Joe and Pat Werne of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 19.
Werne and the former Pat Strickler were married Aug. 19, 1967, in Cleveland.
The couple has four children, Erika Werne of Columbia, Missouri; Josef Werne of Pittsburgh; Kirsten Werne Short of Atlanta; and Marlene Werne Gile of Asheville, North Carolina. The couple also has five grandchildren.
