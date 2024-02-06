Wells - 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Lester M. Wells of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1.
Wells and the former Patricia Horton were married Feb. 1, 1969, at Christ the King Catholic Church in University City, Missouri. The Rev. Charles C. Deister performed the ceremony.
The couple has two children, Leslie Wells of St. Louis and Jason (Andrea) Wells of North Canton, Ohio. They have three grandchildren, Stasia, Adeline and Ian of North Canton.
A celebration will be held at a later date.
