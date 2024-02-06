All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsFebruary 2, 2019

Wells - 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Lester M. Wells of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1. Wells and the former Patricia Horton were married Feb. 1, 1969, at Christ the King Catholic Church in University City, Missouri. The Rev. Charles C. Deister performed the ceremony...

Mr. and Mrs. Lester Wells
Mr. and Mrs. Lester Wells

Mr. and Mrs. Lester M. Wells of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Feb. 1.

Wells and the former Patricia Horton were married Feb. 1, 1969, at Christ the King Catholic Church in University City, Missouri. The Rev. Charles C. Deister performed the ceremony.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The couple has two children, Leslie Wells of St. Louis and Jason (Andrea) Wells of North Canton, Ohio. They have three grandchildren, Stasia, Adeline and Ian of North Canton.

A celebration will be held at a later date.

Story Tags
Anniversaries

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy