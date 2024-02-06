Weissmueller - 40 years

Bill and Doris Weissmueller of Gordonville celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on July 8.
They were married July 8, 1978, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Shawneetown.
The couple has two children, Ryan (Amy) Weissmueller of Shawneetown and Traci Weissmueller of Farmington, Missouri. They also have two grandchildren.
