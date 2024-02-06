All sections
RecordsJune 2, 2018
Wallingford - 50 years
Sen. Wayne and Suzy Wallingford of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15. They met in Omaha, Nebraska, while Wayne attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Suzy attended Clarkson College of Nursing. They were married June 15, 1968, in Corning, Iowa...
Sen. Wayne and Suzy Wallingford of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 15.

They met in Omaha, Nebraska, while Wayne attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Suzy attended Clarkson College of Nursing. They were married June 15, 1968, in Corning, Iowa.

The couple has two children, London (Chris) Jolliff and Brandon (Danielle) Wallingford, all of Cape Girardeau. They also have eight grandchildren.

Anniversaries

