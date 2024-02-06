Vandergriff - 40 years

Larry and Rhonda Vandergriff of Jackson celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a small, intimate dinner of carry-out pizza. Larry and Rhonda had planned to celebrate with 500 of their closest friends with a cruise on the French Riviera and maybe a trip to the beach, but COVID-19 ended those plans.

Vandergriff and the former Rhonda Lott were married Aug. 30, 1980, in the Baptist Student Union Chapel at Southeast Missouri State University. The Rev. "Cy" Smith officiated.