Vandergriff - 40 years

Larry and Rhonda Vandergriff of Jackson celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary with a small, intimate dinner of carry-out pizza. Larry and Rhonda had planned to celebrate with 500 of their closest friends with a cruise on the French Riviera and maybe a trip to the beach, but COVID-19 ended those plans.
Vandergriff and the former Rhonda Lott were married Aug. 30, 1980, in the Baptist Student Union Chapel at Southeast Missouri State University. The Rev. "Cy" Smith officiated.
Larry is the son of Rosetta Vandergriff of Greenville, Missouri, and the late Gene Vandergriff. Rhonda is the daughter of the late Cliff and Loretta Lott. They have one son, Justin Tyler Vandergriff, who lives in Park Hills, Missouri, with his partner, Trevor.
"A great marriage is not when the perfect couple comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.