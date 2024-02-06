All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsAugust 29, 2020

Urhahn - 60 years

Charles and Kay Urhahn of Oran, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 27 with a dinner at their home. Urhahn and the former Kay Scheeter were married Aug. 27, 1960, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran. The couple has three children, Eric (Sherry) Urhahn of Oran, Derek (Kelly) Urhahn of Dexter, Missouri, and Kerwin Urhahn of Columbia, Missouri. ...

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Urhahn
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Urhahn

Charles and Kay Urhahn of Oran, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 27 with a dinner at their home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Urhahn and the former Kay Scheeter were married Aug. 27, 1960, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran.

The couple has three children, Eric (Sherry) Urhahn of Oran, Derek (Kelly) Urhahn of Dexter, Missouri, and Kerwin Urhahn of Columbia, Missouri. They have four grandchildren, Jodi (Marty) Martin of St. Peters, Missouri, Nolan (Hannah) Urhahn of Oran, Myles Urhahn of Dexter and Macy Urhahn of Dexter. They also have two great-grandchildren, Murphy Martin of St. Peters and Paxton Urhahn of Oran.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 23
Police report 11-23-24
RecordsNov. 22
Police report 11-22-24
RecordsNov. 21
Police report 11-21-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy