Urhahn - 60 years

Charles and Kay Urhahn of Oran, Missouri, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 27 with a dinner at their home.
Urhahn and the former Kay Scheeter were married Aug. 27, 1960, at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Oran.
The couple has three children, Eric (Sherry) Urhahn of Oran, Derek (Kelly) Urhahn of Dexter, Missouri, and Kerwin Urhahn of Columbia, Missouri. They have four grandchildren, Jodi (Marty) Martin of St. Peters, Missouri, Nolan (Hannah) Urhahn of Oran, Myles Urhahn of Dexter and Macy Urhahn of Dexter. They also have two great-grandchildren, Murphy Martin of St. Peters and Paxton Urhahn of Oran.
