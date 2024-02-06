All sections
RecordsAugust 6, 2017

Uelsmann -- 50 years

Melvin and Loretta Uelsmann of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4 at a dinner celebration at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Those attending were family, friends and co-workers. Uelsmann and the former Loretta Aufdenberg were married June 4, 1967, at St. ...

Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Uelsmann
Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Uelsmann

Melvin and Loretta Uelsmann of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 4 at a dinner celebration at Deerfield Lodge in Cape Girardeau. Those attending were family, friends and co-workers.

Uelsmann and the former Loretta Aufdenberg were married June 4, 1967, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Walter Keisker performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Carol Kutscher, Richard Aufdenberg, Sharon Smith, Mary Walther, Herman Uelsmann, Nelta Haupt, Brenda Ludwig, Edward Neace, Charles Neace and L.R. Williams.

The couple has two children, Clint Uelsmann of Jackson and Kristina (Brad) Stout of Jackson. They also have three grandchildren, Tanner, Devon and Addison Stout of Jackson.

Anniversaries
