Trinity Lutheran School third quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
Principal's List
5th grade: Yishan 'Jenny Li, Lucy Miler, Owen Wildauer, Natalle Wilson, Layne Wunderlich.
6th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Liam Kelley, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.
7th grade: Kaelyn Wildauer.
8th grade: Donna Cai, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Brett Gaebler, River Kelley, Kolbie Koch, Rynn Snider, Jacob Koch.
6th grade: Benjamin Blank, Conrad Brandhorst, Colin McCollough, Jaegen Pickel.
7th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Declan Stevens.
8th grade: Brooklyn Lewis, Jordan David, Chloe Sheridan.
Honor Roll
5th grade: Peyton Schuessler, Brody Panton, Wyatt Lohmann.
6th grade: Peyton McDaniel, Aiden Rhodes.
7th grade: Journee Mele, Max Belanger.
8th grade: Camille Bertrand.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.