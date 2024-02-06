All sections
April 13, 2024

Trinity Lutheran School third quarter

Trinity Lutheran School

Principal's List

5th grade: Yishan 'Jenny Li, Lucy Miler, Owen Wildauer, Natalle Wilson, Layne Wunderlich.

6th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Liam Kelley, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.

7th grade: Kaelyn Wildauer.

8th grade: Donna Cai, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben.

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Brett Gaebler, River Kelley, Kolbie Koch, Rynn Snider, Jacob Koch.

6th grade: Benjamin Blank, Conrad Brandhorst, Colin McCollough, Jaegen Pickel.

7th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Declan Stevens.

8th grade: Brooklyn Lewis, Jordan David, Chloe Sheridan.

Honor Roll

5th grade: Peyton Schuessler, Brody Panton, Wyatt Lohmann.

6th grade: Peyton McDaniel, Aiden Rhodes.

7th grade: Journee Mele, Max Belanger.

8th grade: Camille Bertrand.

