Trinity Lutheran School third quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
A Honor Roll
5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Allee McKee, Mia Panton, Hannah Pruitt, Tali Renshaw.
6th grade: Austin Belanger, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jackson Wilson.
7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.
th grade: Caden Norris, Jada Norris, Maxwell Richey, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss, Bryce Thompson.
B Honor Roll
5th grade: Ethan Edwards, Beau Gilliland, Matthew McKee, Walter Meyer, Kendall Mullally, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lilly Webb, Julia Weber, Baylor Wilson.
6th grade: Corran Baker, Andrew Balsman, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Don Cai, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, Thomas Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Isabela Macke, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Jefferson Walling.
7th grade: Nathan Brown, Harken Cork, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Rebecca Johnson, Preston McCuan, Maeson Renshaw, Tristen Stovall, Gavin Winkler,
8th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.