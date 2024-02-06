All sections
April 6, 2019

Trinity Lutheran School third quarter

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Allee McKee, Mia Panton, Hannah Pruitt, Tali Renshaw.

6th grade: Austin Belanger, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jackson Wilson.

7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

th grade: Caden Norris, Jada Norris, Maxwell Richey, Anwyn Suhr, Matthew Theiss, Bryce Thompson.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Ethan Edwards, Beau Gilliland, Matthew McKee, Walter Meyer, Kendall Mullally, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lilly Webb, Julia Weber, Baylor Wilson.

6th grade: Corran Baker, Andrew Balsman, Annabelle Brandhorst, Cora Burford, Don Cai, Emma Harms, Hayden Harris, Thomas Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Isabela Macke, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Jefferson Walling.

7th grade: Nathan Brown, Harken Cork, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Rebecca Johnson, Preston McCuan, Maeson Renshaw, Tristen Stovall, Gavin Winkler,

8th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Kory Siebert, Emily Stageberg.

