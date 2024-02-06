Trinity Lutheran School second quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
Principal's list
5th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Fiona Mueth, Jaegen Pickel, Elaina Volkerding.
6th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer
7th grade: Donna Cai, Jordan David, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben, Monica Yang.
8th grade: Lauren Hillin.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Benjamin Blank, Liam Kelley, Conrad Brandhorst, Colin McCullough, Aiden Rhodes.
6th grade: Journee Mele, Elijah Philipps, Declan Stevens.
7th grade: Brooklyn Lewis.
8th grade: Adalyn Brandhorst, Jacquelyn Johnson, Mara Meyer.
Honor Roll
5th grade: Peyton McDaniel.
7th grade: Adrien (A.J.) Belcher, Bryce Hale.
8th grade: Bryce Gaebler.
