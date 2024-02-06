All sections
RecordsJanuary 21, 2023

Trinity Lutheran School second quarter

Trinity Lutheran School Principal's list 5th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Fiona Mueth, Jaegen Pickel, Elaina Volkerding. 6th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer 7th grade: Donna Cai, Jordan David, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben, Monica Yang...

Trinity Lutheran School

Principal's list

5th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Fiona Mueth, Jaegen Pickel, Elaina Volkerding.

6th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer

7th grade: Donna Cai, Jordan David, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben, Monica Yang.

8th grade: Lauren Hillin.

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Benjamin Blank, Liam Kelley, Conrad Brandhorst, Colin McCullough, Aiden Rhodes.

6th grade: Journee Mele, Elijah Philipps, Declan Stevens.

7th grade: Brooklyn Lewis.

8th grade: Adalyn Brandhorst, Jacquelyn Johnson, Mara Meyer.

Honor Roll

5th grade: Peyton McDaniel.

7th grade: Adrien (A.J.) Belcher, Bryce Hale.

8th grade: Bryce Gaebler.

