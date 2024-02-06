All sections
RecordsJanuary 12, 2019

Trinity Lutheran School second quarter

Trinity Lutheran School

A Honor Roll

5th grade: Kendall Bourbon, Ava Brown, Beckley Goetz, Allee McKee, Mia Panton, Hannah Pruitt, Tali Renshaw, Baylor Wilson.

6th grade: Austin Belanger, Annabelle Brandhorst, Emma Harms, Margaret Hillin, Noah Kirn, Jackson Wilson.

7th grade: Annie Adams, Clara Brune, Berkley Inman, Ellie Kratochvil, Maeson Renshaw, Katie Swain, Owen Tarry.

8th grade: Caden Norris, Jada Norris, Maxwell Richey, Matthew Theiss.

B Honor Roll

5th grade: Beau Gilliland, Walter Meyer, Kendall Mullally, Seth Stageberg, Greta Suhr, Lilly Webb, Julia Weber.

6th grade: Corran Baker, Andrew Balsman, Cora Burford, Don Cai, Nahla Caruso, Hayden Harris, Thomas Hasz, Kennedy Lewis, Isabela Macke, Josie Mullins, Camille Richey, Jefferson Walling.

7th grade: Nathan Brown, Harken Cork, Blake Gaebler, Nolan Hale, McKenna Hopkins, Wyatt Koch, Preston McCuan, Tristen Stovall.

8th grade: Emeri Clifton, Emma Dunning, Aaron Eubanks, Blake Graviett, Michael Hasz, Jake Mullins, Joslin Riebeling, Zach Robinson, Ian Roth, Emily Stageberg, Anwyn Suhr, Bryce Thompson.

