Trinity Lutheran School first quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
Principal's List
5th grade: Yishan "Jenny" Li, Owen Wildauer, Natalie Wilson, Layne Wunderlich.
6th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Benjamin Blank, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.
7th grade: Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer.
8th grade: Donna Cai, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Emerson Bain, Gavin Deneke, Brett Gaebler, River Kelley, Claire Kight, Jacod Koch, Wyatt Lohmann, Lucy Miller, Peyton Schuessier, Rynn Snider.
6th grade: Elena Bollinger, Conrad Brandhorst, Liam Kelley, Colin McCullough, Peyton McDaniel, Jaegen Pickel, Alden Rhodes.
7th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Philipps, Declan Stevens.
8th grade: Camille Bertrand, Brooklyn Lewis.
Honor Roll
5th grade: Addison Murphy, Brody Panton, Ian Petzoldt.
7th grade: Tessa Langston.
8th grade: Bryce Hale, Quintyn Wunderlich.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.