RecordsNovember 22, 2023

Trinity Lutheran School first quarter

Trinity Lutheran School Principal's List 5th grade: Yishan "Jenny" Li, Owen Wildauer, Natalie Wilson, Layne Wunderlich. 6th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Benjamin Blank, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding. 7th grade: Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer...

Trinity Lutheran School

Principal's List

5th grade: Yishan "Jenny" Li, Owen Wildauer, Natalie Wilson, Layne Wunderlich.

6th grade: Joda Grace Bess, Benjamin Blank, Cole Enderle, Aria Hammonds, Fiona Mueth, Elaina Volkerding.

7th grade: Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer.

8th grade: Donna Cai, Isabel Kirn, Avery Laiben.

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Emerson Bain, Gavin Deneke, Brett Gaebler, River Kelley, Claire Kight, Jacod Koch, Wyatt Lohmann, Lucy Miller, Peyton Schuessier, Rynn Snider.

6th grade: Elena Bollinger, Conrad Brandhorst, Liam Kelley, Colin McCullough, Peyton McDaniel, Jaegen Pickel, Alden Rhodes.

7th grade: Garrett Michael, Elijah Philipps, Declan Stevens.

8th grade: Camille Bertrand, Brooklyn Lewis.

Honor Roll

5th grade: Addison Murphy, Brody Panton, Ian Petzoldt.

7th grade: Tessa Langston.

8th grade: Bryce Hale, Quintyn Wunderlich.

Honor Rolls
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

