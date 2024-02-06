All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Trinity Lutheran School first quarter
Trinity Lutheran School Principal's list 5th grade: Aria Hammonds, Jaegen Pickel, Elaina Volkerding, Benjamin Blank, Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle. 6th grade: Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer. 7th grade: Donna Cai, Jodan David, Avery Laiben, Brooklyn Lewis, Libby Wulfers, Monica Yang...

Trinity Lutheran School

Principal's list

5th grade: Aria Hammonds, Jaegen Pickel, Elaina Volkerding, Benjamin Blank, Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle.

6th grade: Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer.

7th grade: Donna Cai, Jodan David, Avery Laiben, Brooklyn Lewis, Libby Wulfers, Monica Yang.

8th grade: Adalyn Brandhorst.

High Honor Roll

5th grade: Conrad Brandhorst, Fiona Mueth, Peyton McDaniel, Aiden Rhodes, Colin McCullough, Liam Kelley.

6th grade: Journee Mele, Garrett Michael, Elijah Philipps, Declan Stevens.

7th gade: Janie Cardinal, Isabel Kirn.

8th grade: Lauren Hillin, Jacqualyn Johnson, Mara Meyer.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Tessa Langston.

