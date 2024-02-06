Trinity Lutheran School first quarter

Trinity Lutheran School
Principal's list
5th grade: Aria Hammonds, Jaegen Pickel, Elaina Volkerding, Benjamin Blank, Joda Grace Bess, Cole Enderle.
6th grade: Elijah Panton, Kaelyn Wildauer.
7th grade: Donna Cai, Jodan David, Avery Laiben, Brooklyn Lewis, Libby Wulfers, Monica Yang.
8th grade: Adalyn Brandhorst.
High Honor Roll
5th grade: Conrad Brandhorst, Fiona Mueth, Peyton McDaniel, Aiden Rhodes, Colin McCullough, Liam Kelley.
6th grade: Journee Mele, Garrett Michael, Elijah Philipps, Declan Stevens.
7th gade: Janie Cardinal, Isabel Kirn.
8th grade: Lauren Hillin, Jacqualyn Johnson, Mara Meyer.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Tessa Langston.
